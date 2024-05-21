Forget Christmas In July, M&M's Is Doing Halloween In May
You know how pumpkin spice season seems to creep up earlier and earlier each year? It used to be that the leaves had to start turning colors before visions of pumpkin pie and PSLs danced in our heads, but over the past few years, we've started to see pumpkiny things pop up in summer. Last year, pumpkin spice season kicked off in July at grocery stores including Walmart and Meijer while Costco pumpkin pies had returned by August. This year, however, thanks to M&M's, we can skip right over summer and get our pumpkin flavor fix in May ... or can we?
Well, the thing is, we don't have an actual date for when you'll be able to purchase the new M&M's milk chocolate pumpkin pie candies, which, as you might have guessed, consist of a pumpkin pie spice-flavored filling inside of a milk chocolate shell. All we do know at this point (per an email shared with Mashed) is that the Mars candy company just announced these new fall-flavored M&Ms will "hit shelves soon," so we presume they'll be available at some point between now and Halloween.
We're going to hazard a guess, though, that the actual release date will be well in advance of the holiday, especially since M&M's are one of the nation's most popular Halloween candies. What's more, a new trend report commissioned by the candy company indicates that early Halloween celebrations are favored by the Gen-Z consumers it's now targeting. (Sorry, millennials, but it looks like you've passed your sell-to date.)
Mars announced other Halloween treats, too
To celebrate the fact that we're now over halfway to Halloween — the actual 6-month demi-versary would be April 30 or May 1 — the Mars candy company has just dropped, no, not a new kind of candy, but a press release. (Please try to contain your enthusiasm.) While the press release doesn't have information about release dates for 2024's soon-to-be-seasonal offerings, it does provide some details about the candies tapped to be part of the company's Halloween lineup.
The only flavor innovation seems to be the aforementioned pumpkin chocolate M&M's, but the Snickers pumpkins will have new packaging, while Ghoulish Green Snickers and Twix will be back. There will also be "Ghoul's Blend" bags of M&Ms that contain a mixture of plain, peanut, and peanut butter candies.
If any fans of the white chocolate candy corn M&Ms are wondering whether the new flavor will replace or merely supplement this seasonal standby that's been around for over 10 years, we can't say for sure. The Mars trend report, however, indicates that 88% of candy purchasers are partial to white chocolate (really?), so it seems likely that some type of white chocolate Halloween candies will be available. Gummy candies seem to be gaining ground, too, so the company will be producing Halloween-themed candy bags that include both chocolate and gummy candies. Perhaps not that earthshaking of an innovation, but who knows, maybe next year we'll be seeing gummy M&Ms for Halloween. (In April.)