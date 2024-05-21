Forget Christmas In July, M&M's Is Doing Halloween In May

You know how pumpkin spice season seems to creep up earlier and earlier each year? It used to be that the leaves had to start turning colors before visions of pumpkin pie and PSLs danced in our heads, but over the past few years, we've started to see pumpkiny things pop up in summer. Last year, pumpkin spice season kicked off in July at grocery stores including Walmart and Meijer while Costco pumpkin pies had returned by August. This year, however, thanks to M&M's, we can skip right over summer and get our pumpkin flavor fix in May ... or can we?

Well, the thing is, we don't have an actual date for when you'll be able to purchase the new M&M's milk chocolate pumpkin pie candies, which, as you might have guessed, consist of a pumpkin pie spice-flavored filling inside of a milk chocolate shell. All we do know at this point (per an email shared with Mashed) is that the Mars candy company just announced these new fall-flavored M&Ms will "hit shelves soon," so we presume they'll be available at some point between now and Halloween.

We're going to hazard a guess, though, that the actual release date will be well in advance of the holiday, especially since M&M's are one of the nation's most popular Halloween candies. What's more, a new trend report commissioned by the candy company indicates that early Halloween celebrations are favored by the Gen-Z consumers it's now targeting. (Sorry, millennials, but it looks like you've passed your sell-to date.)