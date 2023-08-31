Costco's Iconic Pumpkin Pie Makes Its Triumphant Return For Fall

Autumn is in the air, and you know what that means — Costco's famous pumpkin pies are back. The popular dessert hits store shelves around the first of September each year, during the transition from summer to fall.

Costco pumpkin pies are known for their massive size. Really, that helps set the pies apart from the competition. One of these bad boys would probably feed an entire family. The pumpkin pie is a whopping 12 inches in diameter (the original 1987 recipe clocked in at 10 inches). Given the size, they're a popular item for family get-togethers like at Thanksgiving or Christmas. The pumpkins that make up these pies are grown in Illinois — a variety called Dickinson pumpkins is used for every pie.

Costco hasn't wasted any time hopping on the fall season with its signature pie drop at the tail end of summer each year. While some may question all of the hoopla over a pumpkin pie, reviewers generally praise the pie for its price point as well as its tenderness and flavor. However, it's worth pointing out that the pie isn't completely additive- or preservative-free, since it contains TBHQ and mono- and diglycerides that are designed to extend the life of the pie. The pumpkin pie is currently available for $5.99, but it depends on your local Costco if any is in stock or how long supplies last.