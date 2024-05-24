8 Gnocchi Recipes Pasta Lovers Will Adore

Gnocchi may be one of the more baffling varieties of pasta. For starters, how do you even pronounce the name? According to one self-proclaimed YouTube pronunciation expert, it's "NYAW-kee," so we're going with that.

The next question, though, is how can it call itself pasta when it's made from potatoes? Yes, most dictionaries and encyclopedias define pasta as a dish made from wheat flour, but we'll just have to accept that gnocchi is the exception to that rule and move on. One thing that's not at all confusing, however, is what to do with gnocchi, since you can use it pretty much as you would any other kind of pasta.

While you can make something as simple as gnocchi tossed with marinara or prepared cacio e pepe style with butter and parmesan, we do have a few recipes tailored specially for potato pasta. These include pasta bakes, soups, and one-pan fry-ups, but if you're really ambitious, you might also want to check out the recipes for DIY gnocchi. One of these is made with white potatoes, the other with sweet potatoes, and both recipes are easier to follow than you'd probably think.