Easy Sweet Potato Gnocchi Recipe

There are all kinds of pasta shapes out there, and then there's gnocchi. Sure, gnocchi isn't technically pasta, but these pillowy dumplings of potato (or in some cases, ricotta) can be the foundation for so many delicious Italian meals. While gnocchi is predominantly made from traditional potatoes, you can also use sweet potatoes, which unsurprisingly results in a, well, sweeter final product that pairs well with all sorts of tasty flavors.

Looking to make some sweet potato gnocchi for yourself? Look no further than Catherine Brookes' recipe, which combines a handful of pantry ingredients to create a satisfying meal of sweet potato gnocchi in a savory butter and sage sauce. "This gnocchi is great served with some chorizo or bacon and some cherry tomatoes and spinach," Brookes says. You may be intimidated if you've never made any sort of pasta from scratch before, but if you've ever made any kind of dough (or even if you haven't), this will be a snap to pull off in less than an hour.