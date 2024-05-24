The Absolute Best Banana Pudding In The U.S., According To Dessert Lovers

Banana pudding is the quintessential Southern dessert. It's cool and creamy, making it the perfect refreshing treat on a hot day. In addition, the combination of sweet pudding, fresh bananas, and vanilla wafers is the perfect complement to rich, meaty dishes like barbecue. It's also relatively easy to make, especially if you use a no-bake banana pudding recipe. With all that in mind, it's no wonder banana pudding is a staple at so many Southern-style restaurants.

The connection between banana pudding and the South dates back to the late 1800s when trade routes were expanding and steamships started bringing more food products from Central America and the Caribbean into Southern ports. Fruits like bananas became available to wider markets, and that sparked new recipes. Original versions of banana pudding recipes call for bananas, custard, sponge cake, and whipped cream. By the 1920s, many people were using vanilla wafers instead of sponge cake.

Today you can find variations of banana pudding at restaurants, cafes, and bakeries across the country. But which spots are worth seeking out for this silky, banana-infused dessert? These are the restaurants that serve the absolute best banana pudding in the U.S. according to nanner puddin' fans.