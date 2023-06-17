Restaurants With Extremely Long Lines That Are Worth The Wait

In today's modern world, people aren't really accustomed to waiting around for stuff anymore. We can get products shipped overnight with the click of a button. If a website or app takes more than a few seconds to load, we give up. When we're too lazy to cook, Uber Eats brings food to our doorstep.

But there's one thing that will still make people skip delivery and wait in line for — getting a chance to eat at the best restaurants. Whether it's because of the fantastic food, the experience of the restaurant, the bragging rights that come with exclusivity, or simply hopping on a trend, there are several restaurants that will have people waiting hours in line.

But the truth is, not all popular places are worth the wait. The good news is, we've compiled a list of restaurants from around the country that you'll need to set half your day aside for — but are worth every second. Keep reading to learn more.