Using Deviled Eggs As Buns For Chicken Sliders Is A Mess Waiting To Happen

Who doesn't love a good food mash-up? The genius idea of combining two beloved dishes into one has resulted in some seriously amazing bites, such as donut breakfast burgers and Takis ramen. Still, while many of these culinary marriages are successful, some combos end up working out better in our heads than they do on the plate.

Take deviled egg chicken sliders, for example. We can only imagine the magic we would experience in our mouths after biting into a piece of crispy fried chicken sandwiched between two rich deviled eggs. But while this finger food mash-up is undoubtedly a flavor explosion waiting to happen, TikTok user @donaldo_cook offered an on-camera demonstration of how to make deviled egg chicken sliders — and it seems that they're a mess waiting to happen, too.

The TikToker's recipe initially seems harmless as they first make a batch of deviled eggs followed by some bite-sized pieces of fried chicken. However, things start to go south when it comes time to put the sandos together. Just placing the piece of chicken on top of the bottom "bun" causes the deviled egg filling to ooze out the sides. The mess only gets bigger when the second deviled egg is added to the top, as it also begins to lose its filling after being pressed down on the poultry. All in all, it creates a mess that you'd probably need more than a single cocktail napkin to clean up.