The Best Way To Thicken Deviled Egg Filling
One of the biggest mistakes you can make with deviled eggs is whipping up a watery filling. Not only does it look unappetizing on the plate, but it also gives the overall bite an unpleasant mix of textures. Luckily, there's a pretty easy way of avoiding this exact issue with any deviled egg recipe, and all it requires is a box of something you're likely to have in the cupboard already. Instant mashed potatoes (which doubles as a surprising thickener for soups) can save your deviled eggs.
To pull this off, all you need to do is add the flakes directly to your filling in small doses, mixing well each time. It'll look a bit crunchy at first, but don't worry; because the mixture is already pretty moist, it will soften the flakes as you mix.
This method is more effective than using other thickeners like cornstarch, because it doesn't lump as much, meaning you can leave the food processor unplugged. The potato starch present in the instant mash has a neutral flavor, meaning it won't influence the filling's taste too heavily, either, and it creates a clear gel that won't tinge the coloring of your deviled eggs. Some starches congeal as they cool, creating a stodgy block, but you won't have that worry with potato starch, which maintains its initial consistency pretty effectively.
How to thicken deviled eggs without instant mash
If you open up the cupboard and find a void where your box of instant mash should be, don't worry — there are other ways to thicken your deviled eggs in a pinch. One way is to ensure each element of your deviled eggs are cooked to perfection. Decreasing the cook time on your eggs, for example, will ensure that the yolk is nice and soft, so you don't have to overload it with mayonnaise later. Mayo is an important part of deviled eggs, but overusing it can create that runniness as well as make the end product taste a bit bland.
Another key tip is to be mindful of time. If you assemble your deviled eggs too early, the water content in the filling will break it down and result in runny eggs. Therefore, filling your eggs just before serving can go a long way in terms of maintaining structure.
There are a couple of other ingredients that can help you out. If you have a baby in the home, baby cereal can work as a thickener. Baby cereal is typically made from neutral-tasting rice, so using it shouldn't impact the flavor of your deviled eggs too heavily. Alternatively, if you really have nothing else to work with, all you need is more eggs. By boiling a few extra, you can crush up both the yolks and whites then add them to your filling mixture.