The Best Way To Thicken Deviled Egg Filling

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with deviled eggs is whipping up a watery filling. Not only does it look unappetizing on the plate, but it also gives the overall bite an unpleasant mix of textures. Luckily, there's a pretty easy way of avoiding this exact issue with any deviled egg recipe, and all it requires is a box of something you're likely to have in the cupboard already. Instant mashed potatoes (which doubles as a surprising thickener for soups) can save your deviled eggs.

To pull this off, all you need to do is add the flakes directly to your filling in small doses, mixing well each time. It'll look a bit crunchy at first, but don't worry; because the mixture is already pretty moist, it will soften the flakes as you mix.

This method is more effective than using other thickeners like cornstarch, because it doesn't lump as much, meaning you can leave the food processor unplugged. The potato starch present in the instant mash has a neutral flavor, meaning it won't influence the filling's taste too heavily, either, and it creates a clear gel that won't tinge the coloring of your deviled eggs. Some starches congeal as they cool, creating a stodgy block, but you won't have that worry with potato starch, which maintains its initial consistency pretty effectively.