9 Church's Chicken Menu Items You Should Probably Avoid

Although fried chicken wings and tenders are what Church's Chicken is most known for, some consumers and former employees recommend that you hold off on placing an order for poultry from the celebrated chain. In addition to a lackluster taste reported by a considerable number of customers, one Reddit user brought up a rather disturbing experience regarding the chicken entrées that, if true, casts a serious negative light on the franchise's otherwise delicious-looking drumsticks and strips.

A friend of theirs, the user claimed, had worked at Church's — and had divulged that unsanitary practices were sometimes employed in the backs of the kitchens during the chicken-prep process. Discolored, spotted, likely-expired poultry was sometimes double battered and fried by employees in an attempt to hide its questionable condition before being served anyway, they described. The case became stronger when an alleged second former employee hopped onto the Reddit thread, seeming to indirectly confirm the reality of these shady practices. "I've worked at Church's Chicken, was my first job ... no way would I eat at one," they commented. "Not going to say all I experienced, just no freaking way." Seeing as there have been customers who have reported allegedly falling illafter divulging in chicken from the franchise, we'd say these comments are worth some consideration prior to your next order, at the very least.