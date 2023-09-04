The Strange Untold History Of French Fries

There's little doubt that french fries enjoy widespread popularity. According to Grit, Americans eat more than 4.5 billion pounds of the fast food staple each year. For the average American, that's 29 pounds of french fries, the equivalent of 77 large servings of McDonald's french fries a year (via National Geographic). However, it's not just Americans who are enamored with these golden pieces of potato perfection. French fries have become a global phenomenon, transcending countries, cuisines, and cultures. Just think about Canadian poutine, South African slap chips, and Belgian frites with mayonnaise.

There are a few good reasons why french fries are the darling of the fast food industry. Their distinctive blend of crispy exteriors and fluffy interiors makes for a satisfying textural experience that's hard to resist. Beyond their unique taste, french fries offer a comforting familiarity, and their finger-food status means that they can be easily shared during social gatherings. In addition, french fries also make the perfect side dish to other fast food offerings such as burgers and fried fish.

If you thought you knew everything there is to know about french fries, think again. The crispy strips of goodness come with a fascinating history. Keep reading to find out more!