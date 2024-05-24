The Devastating Death Of 'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock

During the peak of the Y2K era, water cooler chats and dinner parties everywhere were swept up in conversations about "supersized foods." Certainly, looking back at McDonald's infamous upgrade was nothing new — the option to jumbo-up fries and sodas upon request at the Golden Arches had been going on since the late 1980s. Who, or what, would fix a blindingly bright spotlight on the fast food empire's extravagant practice decades later?

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock, who died Thursday and whose death was formally confirmed on Friday in an obituary, decided to wade through the muck. His film "Super Size Me" (2004) — which may not have been entirely accurate — explored the darker side of the drive-thru chain, shocking audiences with his month-long journey subsisting off of Mickey D's morning, noon, and night. Documenting gross things about McDonald's and his subsequent health scares were the major focus; the 30-day trial infamously wrapped up with the sluggish filmmaker discovering he'd gained 25 pounds and a slew of other health concerns along the way, ranging from depression to high cholesterol to a diminished libido.

Even after the movie's initial blitz, the director, who was born in West Virginia and studied film at NYU, racked up an extensive resume of projects. Many of the nearly 70 movies he produced and directed during his career merged pointed commentary with a playful bent, though scrutiny regarding their over-sensationalist tones was a regular criticism.