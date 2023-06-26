We Need To Stop Supersizing Random Foods

Making foods bigger than they need to be is not a new concept. The 2004 Morgan Spurlock documentary "Super Size Me" notoriously took a deep dive into what can happen to the human body if it consumes McDonald's on a daily basis for 30 days. Perhaps not surprisingly, Spurlock gained almost 25 pounds and put his health in danger while on the monthlong McDiet. Of course, this was an experiment that demonstrated what happens when people go to extreme measures.

The other day, I was scrolling through TikTok and stumbled upon a video of a woman eating a croissant the size of a Bichon Frisé. Don't get me wrong ... I looove buttery, flaky croissants as much as the next person, but why on earth is this even a thing? Unless you share that ginormous French pastry with someone else (or a few others), you're bound to have a few stomach issues within the next hour or two. Why not just channel your inner Holly Golightly and enjoy a simple breakfast at Tiffany's instead?

The enormous croissant is only one example of supersized foods I've seen on the interwebs. From lattes as big as a mixing bowl to donuts that can basically double as inner tubes, the amplification of indulgences is not only wildly unnecessary — it's also just downright obnoxious. Yes, I completely understand that's the point of them: to make people turn their heads. But to me, it's a gimmick that's a waste of money, time, and energy for foodie influencers as well as everyday consumers.