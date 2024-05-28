The Cheesecake Factory Menu Items Staff Avoid

With over 250 items on its menu, The Cheesecake Factory sure doesn't make it easy to decide what to order. You can go for something indulgent like pasta or a burger, try a Mexican or Thai-inspired creation, or skim the Skinnylicious section for healthier low-calorie dishes. The company claims to make everything in-house from scratch, and by many accounts that's true for most of the menu items. However, what The Cheesecake Factory doesn't want you to know is that making everything from scratch leaves a lot of room for errors. Plus, with so many menu items that are all over the map, there are bound to be some duds.

To help you narrow down what not to order from The Cheesecake Factory's massive menu, we compiled a list of menu items that staff members typically avoid. We went straight to the source, asking people who currently work at the chain which menu items they dislike and which dishes are sent back most often. We also delved into employee food reviews to uncover which dishes the staff say are bland, misguided, or downright disgusting. These are the menu items that many staff say they won't order at The Cheesecake Factory.