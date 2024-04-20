Chain Restaurant Sliders Ranked Worst To Best, According To Consumers

It's not quite a finger food, but not quite a full-sized dish, either. It's a slider — a miniaturized version of a juicy beef burger, a fried chicken sandwich, or a crispy fish toastie. While often served as an appetizer prior to a larger meal, sliders in and of themselves can also be served as entrées ... especially if multiple are piled onto a plate all at once.

Sliders, interestingly, are a distinctly American treat. The very first variants were developed at White Castle in 1921, and since then, handfuls of restaurants across the United States have recreated their own versions of condensed sandwiches for their menus. That being said, sliders can be a difficult thing to get right. Seeing as their small size leaves for only a few bites in total, there is less room for mistakes. Each slider's flavor, moisture level, and condiment ratio must be acceptable in order for it to be considered a worthy snack. Some restaurant chain's tiny burgers have managed to achieve this title of delicious ... others, however, have proved nothing but a disappointment to those who've bitten into them. Before you go in search of your next small but dignitary bite, take a look at our list of chain restaurant sliders ranked worst to best, according to consumers.