12 Types Of Bananas And How To Use Them

Bananas are the most consumed fruit in the world, but for such a popular and widespread product, we know surprisingly little about them. For starters, many don't know that bananas are classified as berries, and that's why they'll sometimes ooze a faint berry-like aroma. To be fair, we are aware that bananas are perhaps the most convenient and portable fruit that is always good to have on hand, and we'll continue to praise them for their health benefits and potassium levels. Most of all, we openly love bananas due to the instant boost of energy they can provide. Where we generally fail is when it comes to banana varieties and their culinary potential.

Though there are over 1000 banana varieties worldwide, and we consume over 100 billion bananas every year, 99% of the banana market is reserved for the Cavendish variety. Though Cavendish is pleasant and tasty, we are missing out on all other varieties that often differ in texture, flavor, aroma, and the way you can use them. To at least partially fix this banana injustice, we bring you some of the most popular and interesting bananas around the world and advise you on how to use them. Though most bananas call for a warm, tropical climate, you won't see many of them being cultivated in the U.S., but it's now easier than ever to order a batch and get it delivered. Hopefully, you'll use this article as inspiration.