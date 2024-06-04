The Ingredient Swap For Milk That'll Elevate Your Next Canned Corn Dish

Canned corn is a deliciously convenient way to enjoy the fresh flavors of summer year-round, and it works in all sorts of meals. However, too many home cooks don't know the best ways to work with this affordable pantry staple. While creamed corn and other dairy-based recipes are a common way to use the ingredient, you may not be aware of another one of the best ways to upgrade your canned corn: using coconut milk, instead.

Although it might seem unusual at first, a closer inspection reveals why these two canned favorites work together so well. Instead of the lightly-flavored traditional milk or cream, coconut milk adds a subtle but noticeably nutty sweetness that contrasts with and accentuates the freshness of corn. It's also ideal for altering recipes for lactose-intolerant or vegan diners who avoid animal milk.

Meanwhile, unlike some other alternatives, coconut milk has appropriate levels of fat for cooked dishes and the right amount of liquid consistency for most creamy corn recipes, too. This similarity means coconut milk and dairy milk or cream can generally be swapped 1:1 in most dishes, making it an easy alteration to manage even for inexperienced chefs.