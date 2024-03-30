13 Unique Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Corn Side Dish

Whether you're preparing for a summer barbecue or looking for a new side dish to spice up your Thanksgiving spread, corn is an obvious choice that just about anyone will enjoy. Even though we all know it's a vegetable, it tastes so much more indulgent than a bowl of broccoli or a handful of steamed green beans, and with its light crunchiness, it provides a welcome textural variation to any number of dishes. You can add it to stir-fries, soups, and even salads, or just add a little butter, salt, and pepper and serve it on its own.

If you're planning to make a canned corn side dish, however, you might be wondering how you can spruce up this simple veggie to make it a stand-out part of the meal. The beauty of canned corn is its ease of preparation and versatility. All you have to do is open the can and heat it (or not, depending on the recipe).

Given how much effort you're saving by using this canned ingredient, why not take a little extra time to upgrade it? We've got all the options you need to seriously up your canned corn side dish game. From cooking and preparation techniques to ingredient combinations that are a match made in culinary heaven, these ideas will kickstart a whole new appreciation for the humble can of corn, whether it's already one of your go-to ingredients or not.