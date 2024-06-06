Why You'll Want To Use A Wire Rack When Roasting Chicken

Roast chicken is a simple, satisfying meal that's a go-to choice for everyone from home cooks to professional chefs. Though it might be simple to make, it can take a lifetime of cooking to perfect. One of the best tips to up the quality of your bird is as simple as adding a common piece of kitchen equipment: a wire rack.

The principle is straightforward enough for cooks of all experience levels to understand. By elevating the chicken off of the pan or baking dish, you allow the oven's hot air to circulate freely around the meat instead of letting it sit in its own juices. This creates a crisper, more evenly browned exterior, no matter if you're making breaded cutlets, leg quarters, wings, or a whole bird. It speeds up the cooking process, helping you get your chicken onto the table faster.

In many cases, you may not even need to buy any extra equipment. As long as it's oven-safe, you can use the same grid-style rack used for cooling baked goods. Just ensure it fits inside of the cooking vessel you plan to use for your chicken.