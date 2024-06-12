Cicada Shots: The Only Thing That Could Make Malört Even Less Appealing

Here at Mashed we like to be pretty food-positive, and we'd never yuck your yum. Plus, we understand that if you're from Chicago — or perhaps Sweden — it may be part of your cultural tradition to drink a bitter beverage such as Jeppsen's Malört or a similar brand of beskbrännvin. The polarizing flavor of such a liqueur comes from a plant called wormwood, which (despite its off-putting name) generally contains no actual worms. In Chicago, however, it seems as if some mixologists are introducing insects to Malört in the form of cicadas.

In an Instagram post shared by Barstool Sports, people in attendance at a White Sox game are shown downing shots of this unlikely combination. This prompted some commenters to compare the experience to the team's equally painful win-loss record — with baseball (and cicada) season in full swing, the Sox set a new record by losing 14 games in a row. It clearly takes guts to be a White Sox fan these days, so perhaps this wasn't the most representative group to report on Malört-cicada shots.

While most Instagram users seemed horrified at the thought of downing cicadas (or perhaps it was the Malört giving them pause), the drinkers in the video seemed unfazed. One person, after crunching the cicada, even remarked that it wasn't bad.