The Silly Mistake To Avoid When Making Whipped Cream With A Stand Mixer

Opening a can of whipped cream is convenient, but it just doesn't compare to homemade, especially since making your own is so easy with a stand mixer. However, for perfectly whipped results, you'll want to avoid the mistake of using the wrong attachment.

The flat beater attachment is often the most commonly used in general because it's good for mixing everything from cookie dough to cake batter. However, it shouldn't be your default for every kitchen task; think of it as a spoon replacement. On the other hand, the whisk attachment replaces a hand whisk and is specifically designed to aerate ingredients. While you'll eventually produce whipped cream using the flat paddle attachment, it won't be as fluffy and high-quality as it would if you used the correct attachment, and it will take way more time to make.

Since heavy cream is very liquid to begin with, you might want to start at a slower speed until you've reached a consistency that won't splash out of the mixing bowl. At that point, don't be afraid to crank up the dial on your mixer. After all, if it requires a fair amount of elbow grease on your end, the stand mixer will have to put in some effort, as well. You'll get the cloud-like whipped cream of your dreams by opting for one of the highest speeds on your stand mixer.