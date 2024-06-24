What Happens If You Throw Up During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

In the world of speed eating, when you throw down, you might also throw up. It's known as a "reversal of fortune," and if it happens, all the training and the preliminary competition required to qualify for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest could go to waste. According to Major League Eating, which oversees major food competitions, entrants who reverse their fortune all over the place face disqualification. However, the outcome partly depends on where the spewed food lands. If it makes contact with the table, this induces a DQ and is dubbed a "Roman incident." (The expression presumably alludes to the misconception that ancient Romans had rooms called vomitoriums dedicated to throwing up. In reality, a vomitorium was a stadium passageway that metaphorically vomited people.)

Without the Roman incident rule, Takeru Kobayashi's famous Nathan's winning streak might have been shorter. In 2006, he scored his sixth consecutive victory at the event, despite becoming the spitting image of a hot dog fountain. Pieces of processed meat and bread erupted from his mouth in the final minutes of the competition. They ended up in a cup of water he had raised to his face — and he ate them again. Fellow competitor and future 16-time Nathan's champion Joey Chestnut tried to point it out to officials. However, since the food didn't touch the table, it didn't count. Kobayashi was credited with eating 53 ¾ franks in 12 minutes, setting a world record at the time. Chestnut came in second with 52.