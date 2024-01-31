Major League Eating Competitions, Ranked Worst To Best

Love them or hate them, we can all agree that eating contests are gross. And yet, competitive eating is considered a sport. Enter Major League Eating. Founded in 1997 by brothers George and Richard Shea, the organization formerly known as the International Federation of Competitive Eating holds sponsored eating competitions throughout the world. Some of these challenges have reached iconic status and are exciting to watch, while others are ... hard to stomach. What makes one major league eating competition better than another?

For one, the food. Depending on what's eaten, these competitions can go from "hey, I could do that" to "pass me the barf bucket" pretty quickly. And quick they are. It's cringy to watch someone ingest gallons of chili like a hog on holiday, but seeing them do so in six minutes is wild. Eating competitions involving heavy foods, spicy stuff, and items we can barely look at let alone ingest will rank among the worst on our list. More palatable foods and prestigious competitions will be toward the top. We'll go into more detail about the methods behind our ranking a little later.

For now, let's get to know which Major League Eating competitions past and present have drawn the elites of this curious sport to the table, shocked and delighted crowds, and broken world records. From the gluttonously gruesome to the insatiably impressive, these are the 13 Major League Eating competitions we've ranked from worst to best.