How, Exactly, Do You Qualify For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Hot dogs sit alongside such iconic American symbols as the bald eagle, cowboy boots, and the Hollywood sign. They are with Americans during the most patriotic events. Find them in the stands at baseball games, on the grill during Fourth of July cookouts, or in abundance at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event takes place on July 4 in Coney Island each year and attracts close to 40,000 fans — plus millions more who watch via the contest's televised broadcast on ESPN. Of all the Major League Eating competitions, Nathan's takes the cake.

Like any respectable contest, participants must compete in a qualifying contest to secure a spot in the main event. There are four qualifying contests hosted by Nathan's that take place during May and June in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Pleasanton, California; and Washington, D.C. Anyone 18 years or older can pre-register to participate through Major League Eating's website. However, registration is closed for 2024's events. The female and male winners from these contests qualify to compete in the televised contest — officially called "Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest."