Canned Corn Becomes The Ultimate Salad Topping With A Little Help From The Air Fryer

Corn is a versatile ingredient that can be used in everything from salads to Tex-Mex entrees, so chances are you have a can or two tucked away in the pantry. However, before you go rinsing off a can's contents and tossing it into your cowboy caviar or atop your salad greens, consider taking a few extra minutes to cook your corn in the air fryer instead. On its own, corn adds a bit of sweetness ​​and moisture to your salad, but when you toast the kernels briefly in the air fryer, it's a completely different experience. Suddenly, you have an added element of texture thanks to the crunchy exterior, making it a great swap for nuts or croutons as the crunchy component of your salad. Plus, cooking the corn can make it taste sweeter, so your salad will be even more flavorful.

In order to get that crispness without burning the small kernels, cook the corn for a short burst in high heat. While the exact time will vary depending on how much corn you're making and how crispy you want it, approximately eight to 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to start. For best results, you'll want to regularly shake the corn to ensure it gets evenly crisp. There's also an air fryer method to cook corn on the cob, if you prefer to slice the kernels directly from the cob before adding them to your salad.