The Thing You Need To Know Before Checking Out At Aldi For The First Time

Shopping at Aldi can be a bit of a mystery if you're a first-timer at the chain, especially given that you have to pay a small fee before even stepping foot into the store. However, after you get past the initial shock of needing to fork over 25 cents for a shopping cart (don't worry, it's only temporary), the experience is pretty normal — well, until it comes time to check out, that is.

The final step of the grocery shopping process starts as it does at any other store — with you taking all of your fun and delicious Aldi finds from the cart and placing them on the conveyor belt. From here, things start to go off course, as you'll notice that the lightning-fast cashier isn't bagging any of your groceries but rather loading them back into another cart. This isn't anything against you. Aldi appoints the job of bagging to its customers to keep the checkout process quick and efficient. This also means that you're in charge of bringing your own reusable bags to the store or purchasing them at the checkout counter.

After you've completed your transaction, swap your now-empty cart out for the one full of your groceries and head to one of the bagging areas, which are typically long counters located near the store's exit. Then, bag up your groceries and head back to the cart corral to return your buggy and get that precious Aldi cart quarter back.