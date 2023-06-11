Yes, It's Okay To Put Items In A Grocery Bag Before Checkout At Aldi

If you've ever shopped at Aldi, you know about the store's non-traditional policies, like charging a (refundable) quarter to rent a cart. Many experienced shoppers carry change with them at all times, so they're always ready. Some even have an Aldi quarter holder keychain so that even if their change purse is quarter-less, their keychain will never be.

But what if you don't have a designated Aldi quarter, and you have no quarters anywhere in your purse or car? It's not as bad as forgetting your bags since you can always buy them at the store with cash, card, or gift card, but the only way to rent a cart is with a shiny quarter. No dollar bills, coins of lesser denomination, or cards are accepted. Nevertheless, you have a few options that don't require leaving the store. You can hope that another shopper will loan you a quarter or give you their cart or that you'll find a detached cart somewhere else.

A new shopper inquired on Reddit about a potential third option: using bags as your shopping cart. "Is it acceptable to shop at Aldi's and put items in a grocery bag before checkout?" the post reads. The short answer is yes. Most respondents agreed, but a few added some caveats and alternatives.