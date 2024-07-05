Eat S'mores On The Go With This Genius Trick

What do you get when you press a hot marshmallow and chocolate between two graham cracker squares? A mess on your hands. What's more, you might be reluctant to eat such a treat on the go. While reluctance would make sense, perhaps you could add something to your s'more repertoire that'll fix the issue: namely a coffee or camping mug to hold the hot mess you created. (Hopefully this goes without saying, but please avoid using unsuitable substitutes like Styrofoam cups or plastic bags, which may release unsafe chemicals when exposed to heat.)

Since this trick is more about function than form, it won't involve making a traditional fire-roasted marshmallow sandwich. Instead, the treat takes the form of a s'more medley you can consume with a fork or spoon. Simply put the ingredients in a mug, and make sure the graham crackers are in small enough pieces to fit. For the melting portion, feel free to suspend a marshmallow over open flames and plop it atop the chocolate in the cup.

Certain mugs could double as s'more protectors while you make your way from point A to B. One with a spill-proof lid may help keep insects from entering and food from exiting. So, if for some reason the cup takes a tumble, you won't have to worry about whether the five-second rule applies to a s'more swarmed by ants or one that's stuck to your carpet. Some mugs might even change the way you make these treats.