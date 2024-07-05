Eat S'mores On The Go With This Genius Trick
What do you get when you press a hot marshmallow and chocolate between two graham cracker squares? A mess on your hands. What's more, you might be reluctant to eat such a treat on the go. While reluctance would make sense, perhaps you could add something to your s'more repertoire that'll fix the issue: namely a coffee or camping mug to hold the hot mess you created. (Hopefully this goes without saying, but please avoid using unsuitable substitutes like Styrofoam cups or plastic bags, which may release unsafe chemicals when exposed to heat.)
Since this trick is more about function than form, it won't involve making a traditional fire-roasted marshmallow sandwich. Instead, the treat takes the form of a s'more medley you can consume with a fork or spoon. Simply put the ingredients in a mug, and make sure the graham crackers are in small enough pieces to fit. For the melting portion, feel free to suspend a marshmallow over open flames and plop it atop the chocolate in the cup.
Certain mugs could double as s'more protectors while you make your way from point A to B. One with a spill-proof lid may help keep insects from entering and food from exiting. So, if for some reason the cup takes a tumble, you won't have to worry about whether the five-second rule applies to a s'more swarmed by ants or one that's stuck to your carpet. Some mugs might even change the way you make these treats.
But wait, there's s'more
There are potential benefits to this trick beyond portability. For instance, with a traditional s'more, a marshmallow mounted on a stick or similar object is squeezed between graham crackers and chocolate to remove it after roasting. Marshmallow bits are bound to cling to your stick. If using a metal impaling tool like a barbecue skewer, some folks might burn off those stuck-on bits. Why not just scrape them into a mug with an eating utensil?
When preparing s'mores indoors, you could use a nuke-able ceramic mug to melt marshmallows in a microwave (or heat the chocolate and graham cracker fragments along with them). Just be sure the cup doesn't contain anything metallic, and zap the ingredients in brief increments — we're talking 10 or 15 seconds at a time on the high power setting. If you want to skip the stick when making s'mores outside, put your sweets in a metal mug and heat it in a pot of water — that's basically a bain-marie.
Lastly, a mug may open avenues for experimentation. Have you ever felt s'mores were missing an ingredient that would be inconvenient to handle with your hands or while on the move? Whether you want to top them with ice cream, granola, or pie filling, a mug would make that more manageable. If you feel that less is s'more, that's okay, too. Go in whatever direction you want, because a mug will make the journey a lot easier.