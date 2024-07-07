This Is The Perfect Bread For Your Roast Beef Sandwich

When it comes to crafting the quintessential roast beef sandwich, the choice of bread is paramount. For aficionados of this classic deli staple, rye bread emerges as the uncontested champion, particularly in the bustling milieu of New York City's venerable delis. Katz's Delicatessen, an institution that has been synonymous with Big Apple cuisine since the late 19th century, swears by rye bread for its sandwiches. Mashed spoke with Jake Dell, the fifth-generation owner of Katz's — one of NYC's oldest delis and one of the absolute best delis in the U.S. — about how the iconic shop's commitment to making rye bread a menu mainstay is deeply rooted in culinary logic.

There are several reasons why you should eat more rye bread, including that it is good for digestion. However, from a taste perspective, the most important is that it pairs beautifully with succulent, savory fare like roast beef. Rye bread offers a subtle yet essential counterpoint to the robust flavor of roast beef. Dell articulates this balance by noting that rye's lighter flavor complements the heaviness of most deli meats, without overwhelming the palate. Rye's slightly tangy, earthy notes provide a nuanced background that allows the umami-packed roast beef, mustard, horseradish, cheese, pickles, and other toppings to take center stage, creating an interplay of tastes that elevates the generously seasoned sandwich to gastronomic greatness.