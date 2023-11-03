The Key To Making Deli-Worthy Sandwiches At Home

Crafting sandwiches can be fun, satisfying, and easy — pretty much anyone can master it, and once you do, you have complete control over your final product. Mike Varney, sandwich line manager at the iconic Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, gave Mashed some invaluable tips for making the perfect deli-style sandwich at home: Invest in sharp knives, and adjust your meat's cooking time depending on how thick a cut you prefer.

While an industrial-grade deli slicer is a luxury most consumers lack, a sharp knife can be your faithful ally for slicing meats to your desired thickness. Hard meats like salami, coppa, bresaola, and prosciutto can be thinly and precisely cut if your kitchen knife skills are up to par. "Even the hardest salamis can be thinly sliced with a sharp knife," Varney advised. As for cheese, he clarified that "for a nice, even slice, a wire cutter would work best."

To start your homemade deli adventure, consider some popular menu items. A hearty Reuben, brimming with corned beef or pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, is always a crowd-pleaser. For a taste of Italy, a muffuletta with cured meats, cheeses, and olive salad on a round loaf spattered with sesame seeds is a solid choice. Turkey, ham, and roast beef club sandwiches with crispy bacon, fresh veggies, and zippy mayo are also timeless go-tos.