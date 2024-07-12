Our Favorite Popular Frozen Cheese Pizza Is A Sicilian Masterpiece
A frozen cheese pizza can come in handy when you don't feel like cooking, but its convenience means nothing if it tastes just like the box it came in. With the world of frozen pies becoming so large that they have their own dedicated section in the grocery store, there has to be a cheese pizza out there that beats the longstanding accusation that frozen 'za tastes like cardboard, right? Mashed set out to find which pizza was "the one," sampling a total of 10 popular pies from the freezer section and ranking the frozen cheese pizzas from worst to best. We ultimately determined that Bessie's Revenge from Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Co. is the greatest frozen cheese pizza on the market.
Our rankers considered the three most important components of cheese pizza when making their selections: crust, sauce, and — of course — cheese. Screamin' Sicilian won points for having a buttery base that was the perfect amalgamation of chewy and crispy, and unlike some other entrants on the list (ahem, Totino's), it wasn't reminiscent of cardboard in the slightest. It didn't skimp on the dairy, either. Featuring a combo of shredded parmesan, Romano, and white cheddar accented by disks of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella, this 'za was nothing short of cheesy. Even so, the brand's top-secret tomato sauce recipe didn't get lost in the mounds of cheese — nor did the essence of garlic that our rankers picked up on, which made this pie stand out from the competition.
Cheesy za isn't the only thing Screamin' Sicilian does right
With a delectable flavor profile, satisfying texture, and the perfect cheese-to-sauce ratio in every bite, Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Co.'s take on a classic frozen cheese pizza certainly sounds like one to scream about. Yes, it does fall on the pricier side of frozen pies, clocking in at just under $7 for our ranker at their local Walmart (though prices may vary by location); however, many buyers, including our rankers, have argued that the higher price tag attached to Bessie's Revenge is worth it, considering how impressive the pie is.
Cheese isn't the only place in the frozen pizza world where this mustachioed brand shines, either. While the beauty of a plain 'za is that you can doctor it up with toppings at home, even with canned ingredients like mushrooms or tapenade, the Screamin' Sicilian line offers a wide range of pizzas littered with high-quality ingredients and toppings.
In 2023, one Reddit user raved about the brand's pepperoni pizza, Holy Pepperoni, which they awarded an impressive 10/10. "The pepperoni got nice and crispy without being too greasy," they wrote about the 'za, which they noted might be their "new holy grail." That same year, another Redditor shared that the line's Supremus Maximus, which comes topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella, was the best frozen pizza they'd ever had.