Our Favorite Popular Frozen Cheese Pizza Is A Sicilian Masterpiece

A frozen cheese pizza can come in handy when you don't feel like cooking, but its convenience means nothing if it tastes just like the box it came in. With the world of frozen pies becoming so large that they have their own dedicated section in the grocery store, there has to be a cheese pizza out there that beats the longstanding accusation that frozen 'za tastes like cardboard, right? Mashed set out to find which pizza was "the one," sampling a total of 10 popular pies from the freezer section and ranking the frozen cheese pizzas from worst to best. We ultimately determined that Bessie's Revenge from Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Co. is the greatest frozen cheese pizza on the market.

Our rankers considered the three most important components of cheese pizza when making their selections: crust, sauce, and — of course — cheese. Screamin' Sicilian won points for having a buttery base that was the perfect amalgamation of chewy and crispy, and unlike some other entrants on the list (ahem, Totino's), it wasn't reminiscent of cardboard in the slightest. It didn't skimp on the dairy, either. Featuring a combo of shredded parmesan, Romano, and white cheddar accented by disks of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella, this 'za was nothing short of cheesy. Even so, the brand's top-secret tomato sauce recipe didn't get lost in the mounds of cheese — nor did the essence of garlic that our rankers picked up on, which made this pie stand out from the competition.