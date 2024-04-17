12 Frozen Pizza Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients
When it comes to quick-to-make foods, frozen pizzas have staked their claim as a timeless favorite, offering a fast, satisfying solution to the eternal question, "What's for dinner?" Now more than ever, health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking out not just convenience but quality, even when it comes to quick meals like frozen pizza. With this kind of concern for higher standards in mind, our curated list of frozen pizzas that use the highest quality ingredients highlights brands that might be good options for those who prioritize both the transparency of what's on their plates and the enjoyment of a great, quick, and flavorful pizza. As it turns out, you don't have to sacrifice for convenience.
Whether you're a fan of the classic Margherita pizza, a devotee of deep-dish varieties, or an aficionado of pizzas with artisanal toppings, there are many frozen pizzas available at your local grocer that are as enjoyable to eat as they are commendable in their ingredients.
1. Rao's
Rao's, a name synonymous with quality Italian grocery products, offers a line of frozen pizzas that seem to leverage the same commitment to using premium, simple ingredients that have defined their beloved pasta sauces. Rao's frozen pizzas are crafted with a short, comprehensible list of ingredients, such as rich, whole-milk mozzarella, imported Italian tomatoes, and a wheat flour crust. The toppings, such as uncured pepperoni with no nitrites or nitrates added, and additional cheeses such as provolone, Parmesan, and Romano add to the frozen pizza's flavor and texture, which is well-loved by pizza fans.
Rao's frozen pizza lineup, though more limited than other brands, focuses on a handful of classic varieties such as pepperoni, meat trio, five cheese, and fire-roasted vegetable. Sold in major grocery stores and online, Rao's frozen pizzas have garnered positive reviews for their restaurant-quality taste and lack of artificial additives. Reviewers appreciate the authentic flavor profiles and distinctive list of ingredients, which some say sets it apart from other frozen pizza brands on the market.
2. Screamin' Sicilian
Screamin' Sicilian stands out in the frozen pizza aisle with its bold packaging and even bolder flavors. Known for its generous toppings and quirky, mustachioed logo, this brand has carved a niche for itself among those who prefer their pizzas loaded with toppings, a quality missing from many frozen pizzas out there. As it turns out, Screamin' Sicilian's ingredient list is just as appealing — a testament to the company's commitment to quality. One glance at the Screamin' Sicilian ingredients list reveals that the pizza is made with real ingredients like whole milk mozzarella cheese, robust meats, and a signature zesty tomato sauce, all atop a thick, stone-fired crust.
The uniquely branded company offers an eclectic array of flavor varieties, including the meat lover's paradise Mother of Meat, the bacon-topped Bacon-Roni, and the veggie-packed Supremus Maximus, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Available in supermarkets and retail chains across the United States, Screamin' Sicilian's distinctive approach to frozen pizza has earned it a dedicated fan base. Reviews highlight the abundance and quality of the toppings, the satisfying crust, and the overall value. Fans appreciate the brand's commitment to delivering a premium, flavor-packed pizza experience that stands out from the crowd.
3. DiGiorno
DiGiorno has become almost synonymous with the concept of frozen pizza, famously marketed with the tagline, "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno." This brand distinguishes itself with a thick, self-rising crust that rivals the experience of pizzeria pizza, right from your oven. Although undoubtedly a mass-produced product, particularly compared to other, smaller brands featured on our list, it appears that DiGiorno's ingredients focus on quality and flavor, with pizzas being made with 100% real cheese, a variety of meats, and a rich tomato sauce. The crust is made exclusively with US-sourced flour, the sauce is made with California tomatoes, and the toppings are flash frozen to preserve flavor.
DiGiorno offers a wide variety of pizza varieties, including classic, thin-crust, and stuffed-crust options, alongside more innovative offerings like the brand's Croissant Crust pizza. Consumers express appreciation for the diversity in the product line, noting that DiGiorno offers a quality option for nearly every pizza preference. Widely available in grocery stores nationwide, DiGiorno's strategy to combine convenience with the taste of delivery pizza has proven highly successful. Reviews often commend the brand for its satisfying crust and generous, tasty toppings.
4. Newman's Own
Newman's Own not only stands out for its commitment to donating 100% of profits to charity, but also for its dedication to producing frozen pizzas with high-quality, all-natural ingredients. Newman's Own pizzas boast a crust made from wheat flour and extra virgin olive oil, topped with real mozzarella cheese and high-quality meats and vegetables. The absence of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives enhances the appeal to health-conscious consumers, as does the brand's commitment to using minimally processed ingredients.
The company's range of frozen pizzas includes popular varieties like Margherita, supreme, white pizza, harvest vegetable, mushroom trio, and pepperoni, ensuring that all preferences are catered to. Newman's Own pizzas are sold in supermarkets across the U.S., with the brand's commitment to quality and charity earning it a loyal customer base. Reviews praise the flavorful toppings and the crisp, tasty crust, with many consumers expressing satisfaction that their purchase supports charitable causes. The consensus among fans of the brand is that Newman's Own delivers both on taste and on its promise of making the world a better place.
5. Amy's
Amy's Kitchen has become a beacon of the frozen aisle for those seeking organic, vegetarian-friendly products, including a line-up of frozen pizzas. The brand is renowned for its commitment to organic ingredients, non-GMO commitments, and inclusive options that cater to various dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegan diets. Amy's pizzas are no exception, featuring an ingredients list packed with things like organic tomatoes, part-skim or whole milk mozzarella (with vegan alternatives available), and hand-stretched crusts, underlining the brand's homemade approach.
Amy's Kitchen offers a variety of pizzas that include unique options like mushroom and olive, vegan Margherita, and the classic cheese pizza. As the company has expanded, Amy's Kitchen products are widely available in grocery stores, health food stores, and online, making it easy for consumers to find options that align with their dietary preferences. Reviews often highlight the brand's ability to deliver on both taste and texture, particularly praising the robust flavors and the commitment to organic, non-GMO ingredients. Customers appreciate the transparency in ingredient sourcing and the variety of options, making Amy's a go-to choice for those looking for healthier frozen pizza alternatives.
6. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's, a grocery chain beloved for its unique and high-quality products, offers a selection of frozen pizzas that cater to both traditional and adventurous palates alike. The brand prides itself on using straightforward, wholesome ingredients, with options ranging from classic Margherita pizza to innovative varieties topped with more unique toppings like roasted garlic, pesto, or Calabrian smoked sausage. Trader Joe's pizzas often feature a blend of imported cheeses, hand-tossed crusts, and a variety of sauces that elevate the frozen pizza experience.
The company's approach to frozen pizza is in line with its overall philosophy: to provide interesting, high-quality products at a good value. Trader Joe's regularly rotates its pizza offerings, introducing seasonal specialties and catering to different dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegan options for those with special diets. Like all Trader Joe's products, the brand's pizzas are exclusively sold at its stores, with exclusivity contributing to the brand's cult-like following. Customers say they enjoy the unique flavor combinations, the quality of the ingredients, and the convenience and affordability of the product.
7. Motor City
Motor City Pizza Co. brings the essence of Detroit-style pizza to the freezer aisle, offering a taste of the city's rich pizza heritage at home. Known for its thick, rectangular crust, edge-to-edge cheese, and a signature stripe of sauce on top, Motor City Pizza Co.'s offerings are a homage to the deep-dish variety that originated in Detroit. The brand's quality is evident in its use of premium ingredients, including a wheat crust, real cheese, and a custom blend of spices.
This relatively young brand has quickly made a name for itself by focusing on authentic, Detroit-style pizza, a niche that's been historically underrepresented in the frozen pizza market. The brand's lineup includes varieties like double pepperoni, ultimate meat, supreme, and four cheese. Motor City Pizza Co. pizzas are available in select grocery stores and online, offering a convenient way for people across the country to experience the unique style of Detroit pizza. Reviews highlight the thick, crispy crust, the generous toppings, and the distinctive sauce, praising the authenticity and quality of the pizzas.
8. Home Run Inn
Home Run Inn pizzas are characterized by their classic Chicago-style thin crust and family recipe, which has been used since 1947. This brand prides also itself on using all-natural ingredients, including rbst-free whole milk mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, handmade dough prepared fresh daily before being flash-frozen, and high-quality meats such as uncured pepperoni and homemade Italian sausage.
The company's lineup of pizzas includes classic cheese, pepperoni, and a variety of specialty combinations, with many offered on different crust styles. Each pizza is meant to deliver a taste of Chicago's deep-rooted pizza culture, with a focus on simplicity and quality. Home Run Inn pizzas are widely available in grocery stores throughout the Midwest and beyond, as well as online. As for customers' opinions on the product, customers often commend the brand for its crispy crust, balanced sauce, and generous cheese topping. Fans of the brand appreciate the clean ingredient list and the fact that these pizzas taste as close to homemade as possible, solidifying Home Run Inn's reputation as a top choice among frozen pizza connoisseurs.
9. California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen brings its innovative and globally inspired pizza flavors from the restaurant to customers' homes with its line of frozen pizzas. Known for pioneering unique pizza toppings, California Pizza Kitchen's frozen offerings include favorites like BBQ chicken, roasted garlic chicken, white pizza, and Sicilian recipe, each crafted with the same creative spirit as the pizzas found in their restaurants. The brand focuses on quality ingredients, such as 100% real cheese, no artificial flavors, a preservative-free, hand-tossed crust, and premium meats such as natural chicken without added hormones, to replicate the dine-in experience at home.
California Pizza Kitchen's frozen pizzas are available in grocery stores nationwide, allowing fans of the restaurant to enjoy their favorite flavors anytime. Customer reviews frequently praise the unique variety of toppings, the quality of ingredients, and the convenience of enjoying California Pizza Kitchen's signature restaurant dishes from the comfort of their own kitchen. The brand is often credited with elevating the frozen pizza experience by being one of the first brands to introduce gourmet, restaurant-quality options to the freezer aisle.
10. Freschetta
Freschetta is a brand known for being a staple in the frozen pizza aisle, and as it turns out, the company doesn't compromise on taste or quality despite being a large, nationwide producer. With a focus on using 100% real cheese, premium toppings, and a specially crafted crust that's designed to bake well in a home oven, Freschetta offers products with a range of pizzas with crust options such as classic naturally rising crust to thin and crispy to the brand's brick oven line. Flavor varieties include pepperoni, four meat, Canadian-style bacon and pineapple, supreme, and more. The brand emphasizes the use of no artificial flavors, ensuring a cleaner ingredient list that appeals to health-conscious pizza lovers.
Freschetta pizzas can be purchased in grocery stores across the country. Fans of the brand enjoy the freshness of the toppings and the texture of the crust, and claim that the overall taste is superior to many other frozen pizza brands. It appears customers appreciate the effort Freschetta puts into creating a more natural and flavorful pizza, making it a popular choice for those seeking a higher-quality frozen option.
11. 365 by Whole Foods
Whole Foods Market's in-house brand, 365, offers a range of frozen pizzas that align with the grocery chain's commitment to high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients. Catering primarily to a health-conscious audience, Whole Foods 365 frozen pizzas feature organic ingredients wherever possible, including organic wheat flour crusts, organic tomato sauce, and a variety of toppings that cater to both traditional and unique flavor profiles. The 365 brand is designed to offer Whole Foods quality at a more accessible price point, making it a great option for those looking to enjoy organic and gourmet pizza options on a budget.
Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores, the 365 frozen pizzas have received positive reviews for their ingredient quality, taste, and value. As with other Whole Foods products, it seems that customers appreciate the brand's commitment to transparency and sustainability, as well as the variety of options available, including gluten-free and vegan pizzas. The 365 brand is often praised for its ability to combine affordability with the premium quality standards expected from Whole Foods Market.
12. Table 87
Table 87 has carved out a unique niche in the frozen pizza market by offering the first coal oven pizza available in the freezer aisle. Known as "The Brooklyn Coal Oven Pizzeria," Table 87's frozen pizzas bring a taste of authentic New York-style pizza to homes nationwide. Each pizza is made with a high-quality ingredients list that is much shorter than many frozen pizza brand's out there. Table 87's pizzas feature a crust made from wheat flour, fresh mozzarella cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and grana cheese. The pizzas are cooked in a coal oven before being flash frozen to preserve the taste and texture.
The brand offers several varieties, including Margherita and mushroom truffle, and is available in select grocery stores, specialty markets, and online. Reviews of Table 87 highlight the distinct coal-fired crust flavor as well as the convenience of having a restaurant-quality pizza ready in minutes. Customers are impressed by the quality and authenticity of Table 87's offerings, with some promising that these pizzas offer a gourmet experience that surpasses expectations for frozen pizza.
Methodology
Great food is the culmination of several factors, including thoughtful crafting, a passion for flavor, and, of course, great ingredients. For this ranking, we aimed to find the best frozen pizzas out there, because as frozen pizza fans ourselves, we believe there's no reason you should have to sacrifice quality and taste for convenience. We went through a wide variety of frozen pizza brands, searching ingredient lists to find the brands that keep it simple and clean by using ingredients you can actually recognize. We also wanted the opinions of pizza lovers. So, we dug into reviews to get the lowdown on which brands satisfied taste, texture, and overall quality.
The 12 brands we listed here aren't just about filling you up on a busy night when you can't bring yourself to cook; they're about raising the bar for what it means to eat frozen pizza, turning each box from the freezer into a meal you can be proud to enjoy and serve to your family.