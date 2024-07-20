How, Exactly, Do You Keep Popsicles Frozen In A Cooler?

Popsicles, whether store-bought or homemade, are a fun summertime dessert that's eminently suitable for eating outdoors — that way, any drips wind up in the grass (for which the ants thank you). In order to enjoy them, though, you need to ensure they stay frozen. What if you're a Little League parent tasked with bringing snacks for the team, and the game goes into extra innings? Does that mean popsicles are a no-go? Well, not necessarily, assuming you've got a cooler and know how to pack it.

For starters, if your cooler is very small or you have access to a walk-in freezer, chill the cooler for a few hours while it's empty. Once you're ready to pack it, cover the bottom with ice then put the popsicles on top. Add more ice so they're buried, then, if necessary, add more ice and popsicles, finishing off with ice. The reason this helps is because the entire surface area of the popsicles will be chilled if there's ice on all sides. You should also make sure that the cooler is packed with ice so there'll be less room for warm air to get in when you open the lid. Finally, cover that cooler. An insulated blanket or even a purpose-made cooler cover would be great, although the latter seems to be made mostly for larger ice chests. Even a wet towel can provide some insulation for a smaller cooler.