The Rookie Mistake Even Experienced Grillers Still Make

Grilling is an art form. There's a reason why Food Network has a show called "BBQ Pitmasters," and towns across the nation hold competitions where the best of the best come to show off their grill skills. But even the experts make mistakes sometimes. Mashed spoke with Pat LaFrieda, the CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyor, who is also one of the featured chefs at the U.S. Open's Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL. He says not starting with a hot grill is a big no-no.

"Putting steaks on a grill that is not preheated is still the most common mistake," LaFrieda says. That may sound surprising, as it's a tip you've probably heard before when it comes to preparing your steaks for grilling. Preheating your grill is crucial for grilling the tastiest steaks, as it ensures the cooking surface gets hot enough to sear the meat. A quick sear on a steak equals a delicious crust.

Aside from missing out on the beautiful Maillard reaction (which is when heat chemically interacts with amino acids and sugars in food, browning it and enhancing its flavor), not preheating your grill could also cause your steak to stick or cook unevenly. So, next time you're ready to fire up the grill for steak night, be sure it's nice and hot before you slap that meat on the grates.