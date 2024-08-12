The Rookie Mistake Even Experienced Grillers Still Make
Grilling is an art form. There's a reason why Food Network has a show called "BBQ Pitmasters," and towns across the nation hold competitions where the best of the best come to show off their grill skills. But even the experts make mistakes sometimes. Mashed spoke with Pat LaFrieda, the CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyor, who is also one of the featured chefs at the U.S. Open's Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL. He says not starting with a hot grill is a big no-no.
"Putting steaks on a grill that is not preheated is still the most common mistake," LaFrieda says. That may sound surprising, as it's a tip you've probably heard before when it comes to preparing your steaks for grilling. Preheating your grill is crucial for grilling the tastiest steaks, as it ensures the cooking surface gets hot enough to sear the meat. A quick sear on a steak equals a delicious crust.
Aside from missing out on the beautiful Maillard reaction (which is when heat chemically interacts with amino acids and sugars in food, browning it and enhancing its flavor), not preheating your grill could also cause your steak to stick or cook unevenly. So, next time you're ready to fire up the grill for steak night, be sure it's nice and hot before you slap that meat on the grates.
Why preheating your grill is crucial
Just as most people will tell you that you should always preheat your oven, preheating your grill ensures it's at the right temperature to start cooking the food once it hits those grates. This goes for more than just steaks, too. Sure, you could put food on the grill before it's hot enough, but it will take longer to cook, and it may cook unevenly or end up overcooked and dry. Serving rubbery, overcooked food is a good way to lose your pit-master card in a hurry.
Preheating might sound more necessary when using a charcoal grill because gas grills typically heat up much faster than coals. Regardless, you should preheat any grill for 10 to 15 minutes before you introduce the food. But one of the differences between gas and charcoal grills is that charcoal can get much hotter, making it ideal if you're searing a steak. You may also need to preheat it for longer to make sure the coals are super hot.
There are a ton of other great tips for winning grilling season, like brushing the grates with oil so food doesn't stick, bringing your meat to room temperature first, resting your meat after grilling, and choosing quality cuts for the tastiest results. But starting with a preheated grill will make a huge difference and get you closer to pit-master status.