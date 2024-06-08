Expert Tips On Winning Grilling Season

According to Daniel Meursing, CEO of Premier Staff in Hollywood, being shy about turning up the heat on the grill is one surefire way people get the art of grilling wrong. "One of the most common mistakes I see novice grillers make is being afraid of high heat," he tells us. "They'll timidly place their steaks or burgers on a lukewarm grill, hoping for the best. But if you want that restaurant-quality sear, you need to embrace the power of high heat."

Of course, you'll want to know what you're doing before cranking the heat up, as doing so safely is of the utmost importance. Once you learn how it's done, however, you'll be met with meat that features a perfect crust and juicy interior. "I learned this lesson firsthand when we were staffing a private event for Will Smith's family," Meursing states. "The chef was a true grill master, and he showed me how to properly preheat the grill until it was scorching hot before adding the meat. The result? Steaks with a perfect caramelized crust and a juicy, tender interior. From that day forward, I've never been afraid to crank up the heat when grilling."

As far as temperature goes, know that steaks typically require about 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for a good sear, while burgers may only require 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, the thickness of the meat will also make a difference, so bear that in mind when grilling over high heat.