Here's How Experts Say To Prepare Your Steaks For Grilling

When it comes to grilling, how many of us venture out of our comfort zones? Most people often prefer to leave the tenderloins, ribeyes, and filets to steakhouses to do the grilling and might have the impression they're less forgiving and more demanding to get right, not to mention many of them are expensive cuts of steak that imply a greater loss if messed up. It's only natural to feel this risk, so I've consulted the professionals to assuage your fears. If the thought of preparing steaks for the grill overwhelms you, take comfort in knowing it's more straightforward than it appears –– most of the preparation needed for excellent results can be done right before grilling.

When I asked chef and food blogger Corrie Duffy from Corrie Cooks what he loves about this method, he responded, "Grilling steak brings out rich, smoky flavors and creates a delicious crust. The high heat sears the outside while keeping the inside juicy, making it a perfect cooking method for a flavorful, satisfying meal." Who's going to say no to trying that? Plus, grilling steak doesn't have to revolve around T-bones and fancy cuts –– these experts share that several steak cuts work. Avoid the most common mistakes when grilling and check out the experts' advice, including Chef Amy Hand from The Skillful Cook, Chef Alfredo Nogueira of Cane & Table, Jasmine Peterson, a nutritionist from NextLuxury, and Corrie Duffy, on how to perfectly prepare your steaks.