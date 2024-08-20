Give Egg Salad A Briny Upgrade With Pickled Eggs
Egg salad sandwiches are a peak summer snack. They are easy to assemble, delicious, and filling. However, there is a way to step up your egg salad game — and that's with pickled eggs. Pickled eggs are tangy and flavorful and add a tasty kick to a classic egg salad sandwich recipe. And by pickling your own eggs, you can control the flavor profile.
Don't be put off by the thought of pickling. It's as simple as making a customizable brine of water, vinegar, salt, and sugar and soaking your hard-boiled eggs in it for a minimum of 24 hours. If you want a bright, fresh flavor, dill is a great addition to your pickling brine. If you prefer spicier eggs, you can include mustard seeds and chili peppers. Turmeric can bring an earthier taste profile (and help fight inflammation). Want to try it yourself? We have two recipes you can choose from: a classic version and one using beets that will give your egg salad sandwich an eye-catching pop of color. We recommend pickling at least 10 eggs (or more) because they're so delicious.
Egg Salad, Assemble
Once you have pickled your eggs, it's time to kick your egg salad up a notch. Assemble your pickled egg salad and spread it on your favorite bread for a tasty sandwich. If you're looking for even more options, variations on this lunchtime classic include adding avocado for extra creaminess or a dash of paprika for added spice. You can also try using kewpie mayonnaise in place of regular or light mayonnaise for a more umami-filled bite or incorporating celery for a crunchier texture.
This zinger of an egg salad is versatile and easy to prep in bulk. It's great for outdoor picnics, a quick and easy weekday dinner, or for a simple weekend tea party or brunch. No matter how you cut it, the egg salad sandwich is an easy and convenient meal to keep in your back pocket for when you need a simple, satisfying bite.