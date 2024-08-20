Give Egg Salad A Briny Upgrade With Pickled Eggs

Egg salad sandwiches are a peak summer snack. They are easy to assemble, delicious, and filling. However, there is a way to step up your egg salad game — and that's with pickled eggs. Pickled eggs are tangy and flavorful and add a tasty kick to a classic egg salad sandwich recipe. And by pickling your own eggs, you can control the flavor profile.

Don't be put off by the thought of pickling. It's as simple as making a customizable brine of water, vinegar, salt, and sugar and soaking your hard-boiled eggs in it for a minimum of 24 hours. If you want a bright, fresh flavor, dill is a great addition to your pickling brine. If you prefer spicier eggs, you can include mustard seeds and chili peppers. Turmeric can bring an earthier taste profile (and help fight inflammation). Want to try it yourself? We have two recipes you can choose from: a classic version and one using beets that will give your egg salad sandwich an eye-catching pop of color. We recommend pickling at least 10 eggs (or more) because they're so delicious.