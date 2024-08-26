The Best Aldi Pizza Is A Mama Cozzi's Classic
Aldi may have been founded in Germany, but the grocer also has Italian classics. The chain particularly shines when it comes to pizzas. So if you're looking for the pie to make the star of your next at-home pizza night, look no further than Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza.
The frozen 'za took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of Aldi pizzas, beating out 10 other options. The list of contenders included the Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza that was inducted into the Aldi Hall of Fame. Our reviewer made sure to include a variety of crust types and specialty flavors in the competition, baking each one to what they considered perfection and ranking them based on four factors: sauce, crust, taste, and texture.
Interestingly enough, our revier initially had doubts about the Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza due to the amount of grease and a crust that didn't seem like it would live up to its name. However, after taste-testing the classic 'za, they found it to outshine its competitors in all criteria. The crust stood out as one of the main highlights. It also worked in harmony with the sauce and cheese in terms of texture and flavor, ultimately creating a near-perfect slice that our reviewer said they would purchase again and again.
In Mama Cozzi's Rising Crust we trust
Since one of the ways Aldi can keep its prices so low is offering predominately private-label products, most – if not all – of the available pizza options will be under the Aldi-exclusive Mama Cozzi's brand. Obviously, they're all on par with Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza. However, for the most part, any of the brand's rising crust options will be a good buy. One Redditor even went as far as saying they prefer Aldi's rising crust pizzas over takeout.
Mama Cozzi's thin crust pizzas, on the other hand, don't seem to be quite as popular with shoppers, especially after an alleged recipe change in 2023. "The crust didn't crisp as well ... the sauce lacked flavor, and the cheese tasted fake," said Reddit user u/maninthewoodsdude, whose rating of the pies dropped from a 3 to a 0.5 out of 5 after the purported change. Our reviewer also wasn't a big fan of Mama Cozzi's Original Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, which they awarded eighth place in their rankings. Still, the thin crust 'za performed considerably better than Mama Cozzi's take on cauliflower-crust pizza, which placed last and should probably be left out of your Aldi shopping cart entirely.