The Best Aldi Pizza Is A Mama Cozzi's Classic

Aldi may have been founded in Germany, but the grocer also has Italian classics. The chain particularly shines when it comes to pizzas. So if you're looking for the pie to make the star of your next at-home pizza night, look no further than Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza.

The frozen 'za took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of Aldi pizzas, beating out 10 other options. The list of contenders included the Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza that was inducted into the Aldi Hall of Fame. Our reviewer made sure to include a variety of crust types and specialty flavors in the competition, baking each one to what they considered perfection and ranking them based on four factors: sauce, crust, taste, and texture.

Interestingly enough, our revier initially had doubts about the Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza due to the amount of grease and a crust that didn't seem like it would live up to its name. However, after taste-testing the classic 'za, they found it to outshine its competitors in all criteria. The crust stood out as one of the main highlights. It also worked in harmony with the sauce and cheese in terms of texture and flavor, ultimately creating a near-perfect slice that our reviewer said they would purchase again and again.