All The Pizzas You Can Buy At Aldi, Ranked From Worst To Best
If you've never been to Aldi, you're seriously missing out. Originating in Germany, this global grocery store chain keeps a skeleton staff to ensure prices stay low and they pass those savings on to the customer. Their affordability is one of the main reasons I am a regular Aldi shopper. I am familiar with their business model and the quality of their products, and I love that they don't add artificial dyes in their food. Despite having many features that separate Aldi from your typical grocery store, you can still get practically anything your typical grocer has here, including a wide range of pizza options.
When it comes to their pies, Aldi's house brand is Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen. Both their frozen and take-and-bake pizza options fall under this brand, with the exception of some specialized pizzas they get in from time to time. With such a large selection, it can be hard to know which of their pizzas are winners and which fall short. I tried all the pizza styles available at Aldi and a few of their specialized flavors, and discovered some pretty delicious Aldi finds along the way. I'll explain more about the methodology and how we ranked the pizzas at the end, but for now, here is how all of Aldi's pizzas stack up.
11. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust 3 Cheese Pizza
I want to preface this by saying I absolutely have no problem with cauliflower or gluten free crusts. In fact, I enjoy a cauliflower crust from time to time, but the frozen Mama Cozzi Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza was not enjoyable. Pizza is typically one of those dishes that is decent and edible even if it's not the highest quality or best crafted things around. I guess I have found my exception to this rule, though. Granted, I did make the biggest mistake you can make when cooking Aldis cauliflower pizza — I didn't cook it in a pan!
Even so, there was very little about this pizza that I liked. Before I even tasted it, I knew it wasn't going to rank high. Upon taking it out of the oven, it didn't smell like pizza. Once I did a taste test, I couldn't get past the crust, which was flip-floppy and soggy. Another major issue with the crust was the flavor. It was heavily seasoned, which usually isn't a big issue. However, the flavor of rosemary overpowered the entire pizza.
The cheese was nothing to write home about, but also didn't bring the pie down further. The sauce, on the other hand, was unique — and not in a bad way — but this wasn't enough to take it out of bottom place.
10. Mama Cozzi's Five Cheese Take and Bake Deli Pizza
You may be surprised to see a take-and-bake skirting the bottom of this list, and I never expected it to fall here, either. I was disappointed with the Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen deli pizza, as it was purely mediocre. It's true that even the most mediocre pizza is still very much edible, but this cheesy pie fell flat in a lot of vital places.
First, the crust was one step away from being downright bad. The bland, flour dusted crust was substantial and while I take no issue with a thicker crust, it has to hold more value than just a vessel for sauce and cheese. Speaking of cheese, I believe there was a bit too much of a parmesan flavor for a five cheese pie.
Now that I've trash talked this Aldi pie, I do have one good note. I love sauce on pizza, and have ordered extra sauce on every made-to-order pizza I've ever ordered. This pizza did have a healthy portion of sauce that was evenly spread throughout. This would have bumped the 16" take and bake cheese pizza up a couple ranks, if the sauce had been a bit tastier. Instead of the savory pizza sauce most standard pizzas are slathered with, this pizza's sauce was on the sweeter side. It was very similar to a Margarita sauce, which would have been totally fine if it were a Margarita pizza, but it added very little here.
9. Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Mozzarella Flatbread
I expected this pizza variation to be a slam dunk, but it fell as flat as the bread it is laid upon. A deli pizza that is topped with fresh mozzarella should be an obvious win, but the cheese ended up being less impressive on an even more disappointing bread.
Found in the deli section of Aldi, this take-and-bake pizza, or flatbread, was lacking in substance and flavor. The crust was dull, but very present. The mozzarella melted nicely, but there really wasn't enough sauce to bring the toppings together. The crust and toppings just didn't work well together, and almost felt like separate entities that competed for attention — but not the good kind. My pizza-loving 4 year old even had some complaints about the crust and flavor of this pie, so I wouldn't exactly say this is a kid-approved pizza pie.
Even though this review is based on how the flatbread comes straight from Aldi, I did end up making modifications to this pizza to make it more appetizing. A quick drizzle of balsamic reduction instantly transformed the pizza, and adding fresh arugula brought it to life. The modifications made it worth grabbing, so keep that in mind for your next Aldi trip.
8. Mama Cozzi's Original Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
This frozen Aldi pizza was like the most basic form of pizza that there is. The crust, cheese, and sauce were overwhelmingly underwhelming, but there was nothing inherently wrong with it. Pizza is pizza, and pizza is good. There was nothing that stood out as great about this pie, but it was a pizza, and therefore decent.
The thin crust pizza from Aldi reminded me of public school lunchroom pizza, which may sound like an insult, but pizza day at school was arguably the best. Okay, so it might not have had the best flavor or texture overall, but it was great in spirit! My major notes on the lackluster pizza, other than a different recipe altogether? It could have used more sauce to give the crust a bit more moisture. Otherwise, the crust had a decent crunch to it that was actually a pretty good texture. A bit more flavor throughout could have knocked it up a rank, either by adding some spices in the mix or implementing a tastier sauce.
7. Mama Cozzi's Thin Crust Jalapeño Popper Pizza
Though I see and respect what Aldi was trying to do here, their special flavor Jalapeño Popper pizza was a near miss. I would say that I am a little biased in liking red sauce for pizza, but I actually did enjoy the cream cheese sauce of this pizza pie. I do wish there was more of it, though. The sauce was hidden under the cheese and chunks of jalapeño, and it needed double the sauce to really bring home that stuffed jalapeño flavor.
Another thing seriously wrong with the flavor was the jalapeños themselves. One of the best things about jalapeño poppers is their charred or smokey flavor. The chunks of peppers on this pizza were raw, which took that flavor away completely. I did slightly overcook this pizza to try and capture at least the texture of well cooked peppers, but it was to no avail.
The crust was thin and crispy, maybe slightly more due to my overcooking. It was not unpleasant, but this dish reminded me more of nachos than it did pizza. In fact, it would have been incredible with some crema and pico.
6. Mama Cozzi's Cheese Cauliflower Crust Deli Pizza
Opting for a cauliflower crust is a great way to enjoy pizza when on a gluten free or lower carb diet, and it can be great for those who have diabetes as well. This take-and-bake pizza pie didn't make the top half of our list, but it isn't because of the alternative crust style. The truth is, it just didn't stack up against some of Aldi's other pizzas, and it fell short of some other cauliflower crusts I have had in the past.
This pizza's crust was not as sturdy or flavorful as I would have liked. While cauliflower crust isn't full of flavor at default, there are certainly ways to remedy that in production, like adding spices. I was not sold on the cheese, either. The combination of cheeses used gave off a slight bitter taste, which had lasting power in an aftertaste. Once cooked, the oil from the cheese pooled quite a bit on the pizza, which I didn't love.
With that being said, these were all minor, but noticeable issues. The sauce, on the other hand, was pretty tasty and flavor-filled, and the quality of the sauce may have helped disguise the less than ideal aspects of the pizza. Overall, I thought this was a decent option and worth buying if you are particularly looking for a cauliflower or diet friendly pizza at Aldi.
5. Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
This may be a controversial take, but I actually really liked the french bread pizza. Yes, it does not have a traditional crust, but the crunch of the french bread was so satisfying. If you're looking for a quick bite, it's ideal because it can be thrown on a plate right out of the oven to cool, no pizza cutter or cutting board necessary. I also appreciated that the single servings didn't require me to cook an entire pizza and store a bunch of leftover slices. Unless you are feeding more people, this is a fantastic option.
Considering how much I appreciated the pepperoni French bread pizza, you may be wondering why it scored so close to middle ground in the rankings. While I did enjoy the crispiness of the bread, it did overpower the other aspects of the pizza. This dish was mostly bread, so I missed out on the sauciness that I like and more topping focus.
I liked how the pepperoni was quartered, as leaving them whole would have likely enabled them to slide off easily. I do wish that there were more pieces of pepperoni included, though. A couple additional slices of quartered pepperoni would have added the flavor I was craving with this pizza. As for the cheese, it melted nicely and tasted good — but I really wished there was more of it.
4. Mama Cozzi's Cheese Stuffed Crust
This pizza placement was one of the only ones that didn't come as a big surprise to me, as I love a stuffed crust. The Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheese Stuffed Crust pie was a big win, and one of the best from Aldi, frozen or otherwise. The pie's texture was everything that I personally want from a pizza, from the crust to the sauce and cheese. It's also kid approved, and my child plowed through a few slices and asked for leftovers the next morning.
The crust was the real star here — it was firm, yet soft enough to not have much of a crunch. This paired nicely with the cheese in the crust, which had a nicely melty texture. The crust also didn't fall flat when it came to the rest of the pizza. It remained that delectable softly firm texture throughout — like a pillow for the sauce and cheese to rest on. Speaking of sauce, this pie's spread worked well with the rest of the flavors throughout the pizza. There was also plenty of sauce present, which spoke to my sauce-loving heart.
3. Gino's East of Chicago's Deep Dish Pizza
Now this is a pizza pie! I did not expect to find a Chicago style deep dish pizza sitting in the Aldi freezer section, especially priced at under $10. I was excited to try it, and it was so satisfying. It may not be exactly like sitting down at a Chi-Town pizza place, but to get a taste of that experience while 800 miles away is still quite a treat.
Full disclosure, Chicago is one of my favorite cities in the world and I love the food there. To combat my raging bias, I dropped the deep dish down a couple ranks. Even if I didn't love a good Chicagoan pizza, I really don't believe I would have placed this pie below the number three spot. The crust was immaculate for a frozen pizza, and the texture was just right. Firm, but not crunchy and had a slight chew to it.
I was in sauce heaven with this pie, with a thick layer of tomato sauce spread across the top. It had a mild flavor, but there was plenty of it to coat every bite. The cheese was great too, ample and gooey. This was undoubtedly an Aldi win, and a decent ode to the Chicago style pizza.
2. Mama Cozzi's Self Rising Mac and Cheese with Sausage
Out of all the pizzas I picked up from Aldi, Mama Cozzi's Mac and Cheese Sausage pizza (which is different from Aldi's recurring, best-of-all-world mac and cheese pizza) was the one that surprised me the most. In general, I am not a fan of mac and cheese pizzas. Actually, prior to this tasting, I've never had one that I would buy again. I would absolutely recommend this one, though, and think that Aldi really took the concept of a mac and cheese pizza to another level here.
The glaring difference I saw between this mac and cheese pizza and others I have had in the past was the sauce. Most pizzas that follow this trend have a cheese sauce that is then topped with pasta and even more cheese. Aldi has created a more traditional pizza here, though, with a red sauce that is topped with cheese and then sprinkled with mac and cheese bits and toppings. By treating the pasta as more of a topping than an overarching theme, I feel this pizza succeeds where others do not.
The real winner with this pizza was the rising crust. The texture was fantastic, with a crisp over shell and a soft center. Unlike a lot of other Aldi crusts, this crust was less flour coated and had a grainier, cornstarch dusting. This really added to the texture and took the pizza from being just another frozen pie to a quality eat.
1. Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza
This frozen pizza was one of the first I tried, and I didn't really expect it to end up nabbing the number one spot. This is not because it wasn't a good pie, but because I had a couple initial impressions that were not the best. By the time I had finished a slice of the pizza, I was completely sold.
Let's start with my reservations. Before I even tried this pizza pie, I was skeptical due to the crust not rising as much as I had anticipated. As it calls itself a rising crust, I expected a fluffier crust, and I didn't see this. I also noticed quite a large amount of grease pooling throughout the pizza from the pepperoni. I'm not typically one to dab my pizza, but I will admit that this one got a pat down.
All of these worries turned out to not matter, though, because this frozen pepperoni pizza was really good, and one of the only pizzas on the list that I'd turn into a regular, go-to purchase. The sauce, cheese, and pepperoni worked very well together in texture and flavor. The crust was fantastic, and one of the best parts of the pizza. My only real note of improvement would be to separate your leftover pieces, as the grease could make them a bit soggy — and you'll certainly want to come back to your leftovers, if there are any.
How I scored Aldi's pizzas
I started this taste test by grabbing as many pizza variations from my local Aldi as I could. While some base flavors were left out, I made sure to take one of each crust style in both the frozen section and deli section, plus the special flavors they had available. Other than the specialized flavors, I tried to get as close to all cheese pizzas as I could find in order to create a controlled testing. I cooked each pizza to the specifications on the box, adding less or extra bake time as I deemed necessary for a perfect cook. I also recorded my thoughts as I tasted, so as to not get mixed up in my review of the many pizzas tested in a short span of time.
There are a few factors I considered when taste testing each pizza to determine my rankings: Sauce, crust, taste, and texture. In most cases, these factors overlapped and influenced each other, but I was able to create clear divisions for rankings by determining if each of these boxes were checked by a specific pizza.