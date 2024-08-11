All The Pizzas You Can Buy At Aldi, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you've never been to Aldi, you're seriously missing out. Originating in Germany, this global grocery store chain keeps a skeleton staff to ensure prices stay low and they pass those savings on to the customer. Their affordability is one of the main reasons I am a regular Aldi shopper. I am familiar with their business model and the quality of their products, and I love that they don't add artificial dyes in their food. Despite having many features that separate Aldi from your typical grocery store, you can still get practically anything your typical grocer has here, including a wide range of pizza options.

When it comes to their pies, Aldi's house brand is Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen. Both their frozen and take-and-bake pizza options fall under this brand, with the exception of some specialized pizzas they get in from time to time. With such a large selection, it can be hard to know which of their pizzas are winners and which fall short. I tried all the pizza styles available at Aldi and a few of their specialized flavors, and discovered some pretty delicious Aldi finds along the way. I'll explain more about the methodology and how we ranked the pizzas at the end, but for now, here is how all of Aldi's pizzas stack up.