The Aldi Pizza You Should Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Like most of its other product lines, Aldi's frozen pizza selection tends to vary from time to time. At the time of writing, the chain carries 19 different varieties (not counting pizza snacks), but only 11 were available when a Mashed reviewer tried and ranked them all from worst to best. Some of the flavors on that list are no longer in the lineup. Chicago deep dish is gone, as is thin crust jalapeño popper. However, Aldi still carries the first-place item, Mama Cozzi's pepperoni rising crustpizza. Alas, it's also still selling the one in last place, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen three-cheese cauliflower crust offering.

You might think this pizza was downgraded due to its cauliflower crust (and if some of us had been rating, this might have been the case), but the reviewer who pulled Aldi pizza duty doesn't mind the stuff. However, the quality of the crust did factor into the ranking, as did the flavor of the cheese and sauce.

The reviewer found this crust to be a limp and soggy mess. Admittedly, they made the mistake of heating this Aldi pizza without a pan. (Even though the package says no pan necessary, this item needs structural support). That issue aside, the cheese failed to impress. Aldi doesn't fully disclose which three cheeses are used, although the label lists them as mozzarella, cheddar, and the mysterious "medium fat hard cheese." More generally, the pizza tasted overwhelmingly of rosemary.