The Beloved Italian Product That Was Voted Into Aldi Hall Of Fame

As grocery prices continue to tick upward, more people may be interested in shopping at Aldi, as the discount grocery chain keeps prices low by stocking many products from its in-house brand (via Financial Times). In fact, about 90% of Aldi products are store brand, says Reader's Digest, and although that might be off-putting to some, others swear by the quality of Aldi's wine, cheese, and more. Plus, a study showing how shoppers feel about store brands revealed that more people are coming around to in-house brands amid inflation.

Shoppers make their favorite Aldi products known through the chain's annual Aldi Fan Favorites survey. Feel strongly about the store's most kid-friendly product? Vote in the "Kiddy Cravings" category like thousands of others. Or, if happy hour is more your thing, lodge a vote in the "Clink & Drink" category. Of course, this will all have to wait until next year, since voting for the 2022 survey has officially closed.

The results of that very survey are in, per an Aldi press release, and more than 100,000 shoppers weighed in on their favorite grocery finds. The Giambellino Peach Bellini took top honors in the Clink & Drink category, barely beating out Zarita Strawberry Margarita and Belletti Prosecco. Fresh strawberries won again for top Produce Pick, and Specially Selected Ravioli took home What's for Dinner? honors. The beloved ravioli product isn't the only Italian item to win a prize, however. In fact, a totally different one just achieved Aldi all-star status.