Chick-Fil-A Is Dipping Its Chicken Feet Into TV

For many years, Southerners would tell you that Chick-fil-A had some of the best fried chicken sammies their side of the Mason-Dixon. But the evolution of Chick-fil-A has taken the fast food chain far beyond the Southern U.S., with over 3,000 locations now spread across the States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The chain's legacy is solid; in fact, its original iteration, The Dwarf Grill, still has remnants operating in the form of several Dwarf House locations around Atlanta, Georgia. Now, Deadline reports that the chicken chain is about to add streaming to its portfolio.

Yes, you heard that right. Apparently, the company is working on some sort of Chick-fil-A streaming platform where you can catch all your favorite chicken shows. We're only kidding about the chicken content — there's reportedly a lot more in store for this project than poultry programming. In fact, Deadline estimates that Chick-fil-A is working with big budgets (around $400,000 for a half-hour reality show), big production companies, and big studios, and it even plans to buy content and develop animation for this new platform. Chick-fil-A isn't the first non-media company to branch out into streaming; for example, Walmart bought streaming service Vudu in 2010 (although it was later acquired by Fandango). But the question remains: Will Chick-fil-A's streaming service be any good?