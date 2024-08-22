Chick-Fil-A Is Dipping Its Chicken Feet Into TV
For many years, Southerners would tell you that Chick-fil-A had some of the best fried chicken sammies their side of the Mason-Dixon. But the evolution of Chick-fil-A has taken the fast food chain far beyond the Southern U.S., with over 3,000 locations now spread across the States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The chain's legacy is solid; in fact, its original iteration, The Dwarf Grill, still has remnants operating in the form of several Dwarf House locations around Atlanta, Georgia. Now, Deadline reports that the chicken chain is about to add streaming to its portfolio.
Yes, you heard that right. Apparently, the company is working on some sort of Chick-fil-A streaming platform where you can catch all your favorite chicken shows. We're only kidding about the chicken content — there's reportedly a lot more in store for this project than poultry programming. In fact, Deadline estimates that Chick-fil-A is working with big budgets (around $400,000 for a half-hour reality show), big production companies, and big studios, and it even plans to buy content and develop animation for this new platform. Chick-fil-A isn't the first non-media company to branch out into streaming; for example, Walmart bought streaming service Vudu in 2010 (although it was later acquired by Fandango). But the question remains: Will Chick-fil-A's streaming service be any good?
What kind of content will be on Chick-fil-A's streaming service?
With the family-oriented reputation Chick-fil-A proudly boasts (here's what its employees really think of that, by the way), it's not surprising that early reports say the content in the works for the chain's streaming service revolves around family-friendly programming. Per Deadline, this reportedly includes some reality programs and a game show from the same people who came up with NBC's "The Wall," a trivia show where contestants answer questions for prize money. Brian Gibson is steering the platform's programming and has notable titles like "The Kennedys," "Supernanny," and "The X Factor" on his resume. This service could be rolling out later this year, so we'll have to wait and see as details emerge.
Chick-fil-A is also reportedly looking to license content, and in the future, it could be working with some big film and TV studios — so we can't totally write off the potential for some blockbuster titles to come out of these partnerships. Even so, folks online are skeptical that the chicken giant can compete in this space, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting it will be mostly religious programming (Chick-fil-A is known for its Christian values) and another X post pointing to this move as evidence that there are just too many streaming platforms on the playing field these days. It looks like the jury's still out, but if Chick-fil-A's mouthwatering marketing campaigns are any indication, at least the ads will be entertaining.