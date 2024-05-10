The Evolution Of Chick-Fil-A

Despite the wide array of menu offerings, the first iteration of Chick-fil-A didn't have the item that has since become the face of the entire company: the original breaded Chicken Sandwich. Unique for its simplicity, the sandwich is recognizable for its use of pickle chips and its buttery bun. The Chicken Sandwich wasn't a single stroke of genius though, and it took Truett Cathy more than 20 years to create it after founding the Dwarf Grill. But when he did, it put his restaurant on the map.

If you think the arrival of the classic Chicken Sandwich kicked off the company's change to Chick-fil-A, think again. The restaurant first introduced the sandwich while it was still the Dwarf Grill, years before it took on its now-famous name. Cathy himself created the original recipe, and it's the same today as when it was first invented in 1964. Thanks to Cathy's entrepreneurial spirit, he invented an icon after being offered a large supply of boneless, skinned chicken breasts that an airline food supplier couldn't fit on the small trays.

Cathy brought the meat home to his mother's kitchen and developed a new recipe for breaded chicken. Thanks to the miracles of an industrial pressure cooker, his method of cooking chicken allowed for tender meat to be cooked hot and served in just a few minutes. Today, the company sells more than 500 million chicken sandwiches in a year.