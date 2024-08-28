The Mesoamerican Lore Of The Avocado

If you were to pick up an avocado, you might first think you were holding an unassuming ingredient that's great for guacamole or a good avocado tomato salad — but not much more. Not so fast! Before you start to cut it up, take a moment to appreciate the rich cultural history of this bumpy green fruit. The avocado has long been a staple of Mesoamerican culture, and not just in ancient kitchens. For instance, Mayan belief maintains that the dead would eventually come back as trees, leading some people to plant avocados over the burial spots of their family members.

One legend from what is now the northern part of South America in Guyana relates the story of a man named Seriokai, who was a serious fan of avocados. He spent much time in the jungle, gathering the fruits. His wife was apparently less enthused with her husband's laser focus on the fruit and decided to run away with a tapir. In the midst of yet another avocado harvest, she attacked Seriokai with an ax and ran away with her new beau.

Though he was wounded, Seriokai recovered and tracked the fleeing woman and tapir. He found that his wife had dropped seeds as she ran. Seriokai found avocados along their path, going from full-grown trees to mere seedlings as he got closer. Eventually, he found them, shot the tapir with an arrow, and now, all three live on as constellations in the sky above.