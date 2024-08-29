The 3 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Your Homemade Frosting

Cake decorating may be a fine art (quite literally, if it's on a baking show like "Is It Cake?"), but your masterpiece should also be edible. You need to take just as much care making the frosting as you do with the cake. To help with this, we asked Leanne Tran, lead pastry chef at Brooklyn's Le Crocodile, Bar Blondeau, and Wythe Hotel, for her top frosting tips. She feels there are three main mistakes everyone makes with frosting. Well, the first one is frosting-specific, while the other two apply to baking in general but definitely encompass frosting, as well.

The biggest mistake many people make with frosting is allowing it to form bubbles. "If you start with air bubbles in frosting," Tran explains, "it will result in air bubbles in the finished cake that are hard to remove." To keep these bubbles from forming, you'll need to ensure that the frosting maintains the proper consistency and temperature throughout the process.

If you're making a type of frosting that requires cooking, like ganache or seven-minute frosting, Tran says you may need to heat it in a double boiler for a few minutes, then beat it in the mixer for up to half an hour. This should ensure that the frosting is absolutely smooth and bubble-free.