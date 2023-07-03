The Pastry Featured On Is It Cake, Too, Literally Looks Like A Work Of Art

Many of us have had our brains twisted and confused over the last few years by cakes that look a little too much like something else. The Netflix series "Is It Cake?" and "Is It Cake, Too?" have only added fuel to the fire as professional bakers compete to see who can create the most convincing dupe.

In the second season of "Is It Cake, Too?" one baker took replicas to a new level by recreating the "Mona Lisa" out of cake. Miko Kaw Hok Uy used a dark chocolate cake with a peanut butter buttercream filling as a base, chocolate and edible gold dust to make the ornate frame, and edible paints to, well, paint the "Mona Lisa."

Despite his hard work, Uy ultimately walked away as the first runner-up, with competitor Elizabeth Howe claiming the $75,000 prize. Regardless of the show's outcome, Uy won the hearts (and stomachs) of innumerable viewers and inspired us with his unexpected ways of decorating cakes.