The Pastry Featured On Is It Cake, Too, Literally Looks Like A Work Of Art
Many of us have had our brains twisted and confused over the last few years by cakes that look a little too much like something else. The Netflix series "Is It Cake?" and "Is It Cake, Too?" have only added fuel to the fire as professional bakers compete to see who can create the most convincing dupe.
In the second season of "Is It Cake, Too?" one baker took replicas to a new level by recreating the "Mona Lisa" out of cake. Miko Kaw Hok Uy used a dark chocolate cake with a peanut butter buttercream filling as a base, chocolate and edible gold dust to make the ornate frame, and edible paints to, well, paint the "Mona Lisa."
Despite his hard work, Uy ultimately walked away as the first runner-up, with competitor Elizabeth Howe claiming the $75,000 prize. Regardless of the show's outcome, Uy won the hearts (and stomachs) of innumerable viewers and inspired us with his unexpected ways of decorating cakes.
Miko Kaw Hok Uy has mastered making edible artwork
Though Miko Kaw Hok Uy may not have won the second season of "Is It Cake, Too?", he still found himself showered with praise for his talents. On Instagram, a post announcing his appearance on the Netflix series was met with nearly 200 comments — and all were positive and adoring. Given the impressive skill that went into making a literal piece of art out of cake, many fans felt Uy should have won. Viewers were wowed by the authentic look of Uy's "Mona Lisa" cake, with one commenter saying it was "the most amazing cake I have ever seen in all culinary shows I've ever watched from so many different countries." It certainly beats out any grocery store sheet cake.
However, considering his other achievements, we can't be too surprised by the response to Uy's cake. Years before he took on the "Mona Lisa," Uy recreated a pastoral landscape painting on a gingerbread cookie for The New York Times Style Magazine and also sculpted edible versions of "The David" and "The Veiled Virgin."
Beyond that, Uy once made a cake featuring four classic paintings – "Mona Lisa," "The Birth of Venus," "The Creation of Adam," and "Girl with a Pearl Earring." Without a doubt, we can expect more delicious works of art from Uy in the future.