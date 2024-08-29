Lofthouse Harvest Frosted Sugar Cookies Are Returning To Aldi. Here's When

If you're a fan of sweet fall treats, Aldi has something tasty in store for you. The discount grocery chain is bringing back Lofthouse Harvest frosted sugar cookies just in time for the season. These cookies can soon join other autumnal delights in your pantry (such as the new Pumpkin Pie M&M's, which had us pining for fall when we tried them this summer). The Harvest cookies, with their signature bright orange icing and colorful sprinkles, will retail for $3.95 per package and go on sale September 25.

It's likely that Lofthouse Harvest cookies will be included among Aldi Finds, which are specialty goods that are often only available in limited quantities. That means the store might run out of the beloved fall-themed cookies from the Lofthouse brand. In this case, timing your visit for a Wednesday or Sunday can improve your chances of scoring a pack (or two). Aldi stores typically restock their shelves on one of these two days, and early shoppers will have the best chance of finding what they're after.