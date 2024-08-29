Lofthouse Harvest Frosted Sugar Cookies Are Returning To Aldi. Here's When
If you're a fan of sweet fall treats, Aldi has something tasty in store for you. The discount grocery chain is bringing back Lofthouse Harvest frosted sugar cookies just in time for the season. These cookies can soon join other autumnal delights in your pantry (such as the new Pumpkin Pie M&M's, which had us pining for fall when we tried them this summer). The Harvest cookies, with their signature bright orange icing and colorful sprinkles, will retail for $3.95 per package and go on sale September 25.
It's likely that Lofthouse Harvest cookies will be included among Aldi Finds, which are specialty goods that are often only available in limited quantities. That means the store might run out of the beloved fall-themed cookies from the Lofthouse brand. In this case, timing your visit for a Wednesday or Sunday can improve your chances of scoring a pack (or two). Aldi stores typically restock their shelves on one of these two days, and early shoppers will have the best chance of finding what they're after.
A beloved yet controversial cookie brand
While pumpkin season at Aldi got an early start in August, thanks to some fall-centric finds, Lofthouse Cookies are in a league of their own, as many people have a nostalgic connection to the brand. Lofthouse offers a variety of flavors, from the classic pink-frosted sugar cookies to additional icing options like lemon and mint. As for the Harvest variety, their seasonal color scheme perfectly exemplifies fall vibes.
While Lofthouse sugar cookies are a fixture at most grocery stores, they might not hit every palate in the same satisfying way. The Harvest variety is particularly divisive, at least according to Mashed's ranking of Aldi's fall cookie selection. The Harvest cookies ranked at No. 9 out of 10, mostly due to the bitterness of the orange frosting. However, our reviewer praised the sugar cookie itself, noting its "lovely texture" and "lightly sweet" flavor. Lofthouse Cookies in general can be quite controversial, as illustrated by a Reddit thread debating their quality. Dubbed "garbage" by the OP, many came to the defense of the cookies, with one person proclaiming them "the taste of every major social function in my childhood." Regardless, whether you genuinely enjoy the flavor of these cookies or are just a fan of fall-themed treats, Aldi has you covered.