Pumpkin Season Starts Early With These August Aldi Finds
It's almost that time (no, not that time, Mariah Carey; we'll call you in November) for pumpkin season again, and Aldi is here for it with its lineup of fall-themed snacks, décor, beverages, and more coming to stores as early as August 21. If you collect holiday gnomes, love fall-scented candles, or just can't get enough pumpkin spice this time of year, you're in luck with this year's seasonal selection at Aldi.
You'll likely find these goodies in what's playfully called the Aldi aisle of shame, that special corner of the store where real Aldi fans tend to lose track of their shopping lists. But what shame is there in making the most of one of the coziest seasons of the year? We got a sneak peek at some of the exciting Aldi finds coming soon that are perfect for ringing in pumpkin season, whether your favorite holiday is Halloween or you just really love the harvest-themed aesthetic for Thanksgiving.
Clancy's Pretzels
Aldi's fall-flavored yogurt pretzels have delighted shoppers before, and they're back again for your seasonal snack needs this year. Clancy's yogurt-covered pretzels will be hitting shelves on August 21 for $2.99 a bag and come in two flavors, pumpkin spice and cinnamon apple. Pumpkin and cinnamon yogurt already sound delicious, but paired with the salty crunch of a pretzel, it's no wonder Aldi reviewer @adventuresinaldi called them "the PERFECT fall snack" on Instagram.
Huntington Home LED Novelty Pumpkin Candle
Nothing says spooky season like pumpkins and low lighting, so if you're looking for décor ideas, watch out for these LED novelty pumpkin candles at Aldi starting August 21. Aside from being cute and budget-friendly at $7.99 each, you can enjoy the fall ambience without worrying about harmful fumes or open flames. Plus, you don't have to stash them away once Halloween is over — they'll fit in with your November Thanksgiving decor, too.
Barissimo Coffee
When the weather starts cooling off, and there's just a slight nip in the air, nothing beats a warm cup of coffee to savor that fall feeling. Aldi will soon be stocking Barissimo coffee in two seasonal flavors, pumpkin spice and maple pecan pie, at just $4.19 a bag. Sure, the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte is a fall staple, but why not save some cash and make your own? If you're looking to try your barista skills at home, you can grab one of each starting August 21.
Huntington Home Harvest Décor Pillow
It's about that time of year when coziness reigns supreme, so adding a few fall-themed throw pillows around the house is both a cute and comfy idea. Aldi will be stocking a variety of these pillows starting August 28 for $9.99 apiece. There are several different harvest-inspired designs to choose from, including truck (pictured), thankful, red plaid, pumpkin spice, pumpkins, orange plaid, and hello fall.
Specially Selected Pasta Sauce
You might already have plans to make your own pumpkin-infused Alfredo sauce for your fall recipe lineup this year. But everyone knows that jarred pasta sauce is a major hack for a quick weeknight meal. Aldi has two seasonal prepared pasta sauces to fit the bill starting August 21 for $3.99. Whip up dinner in no time with Aldi's creamy pumpkin & butternut squash pasta sauce, or kick things up a notch with smoky pumpkin chipotle.
Huntington Home Glass Bud Vase
We don't think you can overdo it on pumpkin merch this season, so there's got to be a corner in your house somewhere begging for more pumpkin love. Aldi will roll out these Huntington home glass bud vases on August 21 for $4.99. Why not get the whole set — pumpkin, mushroom green, mushroom brown, gourd yellow, and acorn brown — to create your own glass pumpkin and flower patch?
Benton's Fall Creme Wafer Rolls
While rumor has it the Starbucks 2024 fall menu is a snooze-fest, Aldi's Benton's fall creme wafer rolls come in pumpkin spice and salted caramel, ready to jazz up at-home brews. These will roll out on August 21 for $1.99 each. Use them as swizzle sticks in coffee or hot chocolate, or just eat them right out of the package (no judgments here!).
Huntington Home Fall Gnome
Aldi is known for its seasonal gnomes, which fit every occasion, from St. Patrick's Day to Christmas Santa gnomes. This season's adorable Huntington Home fall gnome is clad in orange plaid, wearing a gourd-patterned gnome hat and holding a pumpkin (of course). They'll make their grand appearance on shelves starting August 21 for $8.99 each.
Choceur Chocolates
Sweet tooth folks have the perfect excuse to stock up on treats this pumpkin season, and it doesn't all have to be Halloween candy. Aldi's Choceur chocolates come in seasonal shapes of pumpkins and apples, each filled with crispy milk chocolate cream, vanilla cream, dark chocolate cream, salted caramel, or coffee ganache. Look for them starting August 21 for $3.99 a pop.
Huntington Home 14oz Candle
Fill the air this fall starting August 21 with the scents of apple harvest, pumpkin cinnamon, cedar oakwood, and pumpkin cream cookie with Aldi's seasonal 14-ounce candles. At $4.49 apiece, they'll cost less than other name brands. These three-wick candles also offer more flickering light for the perfect Hogwarts-esque effect that will have you inspired to whip up your own batch of cozy butterbeer.
Barissimo Coffee Cups
Convenience is the name of the game when it comes to pre-packaged coffee pods, like these Barissimo coffee cups in pumpkin spice and maple pecan pie flavors. Coffee lovers can enjoy a seasonal brew one cup at a time without grinding, measuring, or leaving a dirty coffee pot behind. Packages include 12 cups for $4.29 and will show up in Aldi stores on August 21.
Huntington Home Ceramic Pumpkin
If you love to get in the spirit of spooky season, it's simple to mix and match these Huntington Home ceramic pumpkins with Aldi's lineup of other fun, fall-themed decor items. Starting August 21, shoppers can snag these in several variations for $8.99 each, including washed terracotta, sage terracotta, squatty terracotta, cream with leaves, ribbed white (pictured), and orange plaid.