Pumpkin Season Starts Early With These August Aldi Finds

It's almost that time (no, not that time, Mariah Carey; we'll call you in November) for pumpkin season again, and Aldi is here for it with its lineup of fall-themed snacks, décor, beverages, and more coming to stores as early as August 21. If you collect holiday gnomes, love fall-scented candles, or just can't get enough pumpkin spice this time of year, you're in luck with this year's seasonal selection at Aldi.

You'll likely find these goodies in what's playfully called the Aldi aisle of shame, that special corner of the store where real Aldi fans tend to lose track of their shopping lists. But what shame is there in making the most of one of the coziest seasons of the year? We got a sneak peek at some of the exciting Aldi finds coming soon that are perfect for ringing in pumpkin season, whether your favorite holiday is Halloween or you just really love the harvest-themed aesthetic for Thanksgiving.