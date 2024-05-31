We Tried The New Pumpkin Pie M&M's And We're Ready To Skip Summer Completely

If the unending carousel of combinations is any indication, you can never have too many M&M's flavor variations. For anyone who just can't wait to enjoy the next imaginative combo, the Mars company is launching its Halfway to Halloween campaign as a summer celebration of fall flavors well ahead of the season. Included in the ghoul-icious treat selection are the tricolored Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M's, a new take on the previously-released White Pumpkin Pie flavor that gave the beloved candy presence in the pumpkin spice space.

There's no way I could hear about a new M&M's taste sensation without giving it a try as soon as possible. Thankfully, I was able to jump to the front of the trick-or-treat line for a sample without even needing to don a costume. The most pressing question in my food scientist brain: Why would M&M's need another pumpkin pie flavor? Isn't the white chocolate version enough to satisfy the throngs of candy lovers who also dig pumpkin flavored everything? I had to find out if the new kid on the block was a contender as a new seasonal favorite, especially considering the season in question is months away. No complaints here, though; there's never a wrong time to try whatever fun shake-up M&M's gives its beloved confections, and a Pumpkin Pie Summer is long overdue.