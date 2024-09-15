How To Experiment With A Margarita's Fruity Flavors Without Ruining Its Profile

A classic margarita recipe — with tequila, triple sec, and lime — is tried and true, but the cocktail also has room for experimentation. To learn how to play around with a margarita's fruity flavors without ruining its unique flavor profile, we decided to consult with an expert. Molly Horn is the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, America's largest retailer of fine wine with over 270 stores across the country (and a selection of thousands of spirits).

We asked Horn if she had any recommendations for fruit juices to add to margaritas, beyond the more common ones like lime and strawberry. Horn told us, "Adding fruit in the form of a juice to your margarita recipe is a great way to experiment, but it can be hard to know how to balance the cocktail." You can, and should, experiment with whatever fruits you love, and check out our recipes for fun, one-of-a-kind margaritas for inspiration. (Some examples include a version that contains thyme, passionfruit and marigold flowers, and a sweet-and-spicy take based on the mangonada.) However, no matter what you choose, always keep the balance of sweet and sour in mind. "The key is to think about the acidity of the juice you are using," the mixologist said. A margarita that is too sweet or too sour is never ideal, so Horn has tips on how to keep the cocktail well-rounded.