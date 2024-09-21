While a traditional no-churn chocolate ice cream recipe predominantly relies on heavy cream, milk, cocoa powder, chocolate, and sugar, there are countless ways to get creative. Mashed recently spoke with cookbook author Justine Doiron (who will be hosting the Cayman Jack River Cruise in New York City on October 19). Doiron is among the TikTok stars at the helm of the food revolution, and she has her own innovative take on the timeless treat. One of Doiron's favorite ingredients to add to no-churn chocolate ice cream is bourbon, the barrel-aged whiskey beloved for its rich, smoky, caramel-like notes.

When paired with chocolate, bourbon brings a deep, sophisticated layer of flavor. The true magic of Doiron's no-churn chocolate bourbon ice cream lies in how the spirit affects the consistency. "No-churn ice creams are usually rock solid and hard to scoop, but the addition of bourbon creates a perfectly smooth texture," Doiron explains. To understand how this works, it's essential to know the science behind how alcohol freezes.

Alcohol, including bourbon, naturally lowers the freezing point of mixtures. If you blend too much alcohol into the ice cream, it won't firm up properly. When used in moderation, though, bourbon prevents no-churn ice cream from compacting. To ensure the best results, Doiron only folds in ¼ cup of bourbon per batch of ice cream and pops the pan or bowl into the freezer for at least 12 hours before serving.