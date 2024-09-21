The Boozy Ingredient That Elevates The Texture Of No-Churn Ice Cream
While a traditional no-churn chocolate ice cream recipe predominantly relies on heavy cream, milk, cocoa powder, chocolate, and sugar, there are countless ways to get creative. Mashed recently spoke with cookbook author Justine Doiron (who will be hosting the Cayman Jack River Cruise in New York City on October 19). Doiron is among the TikTok stars at the helm of the food revolution, and she has her own innovative take on the timeless treat. One of Doiron's favorite ingredients to add to no-churn chocolate ice cream is bourbon, the barrel-aged whiskey beloved for its rich, smoky, caramel-like notes.
When paired with chocolate, bourbon brings a deep, sophisticated layer of flavor. The true magic of Doiron's no-churn chocolate bourbon ice cream lies in how the spirit affects the consistency. "No-churn ice creams are usually rock solid and hard to scoop, but the addition of bourbon creates a perfectly smooth texture," Doiron explains. To understand how this works, it's essential to know the science behind how alcohol freezes.
Alcohol, including bourbon, naturally lowers the freezing point of mixtures. If you blend too much alcohol into the ice cream, it won't firm up properly. When used in moderation, though, bourbon prevents no-churn ice cream from compacting. To ensure the best results, Doiron only folds in ¼ cup of bourbon per batch of ice cream and pops the pan or bowl into the freezer for at least 12 hours before serving.
How bourbon whiskey can upgrade no-churn ice cream
Homemade no-churn ice cream often lacks the constant aeration provided by a machine that breaks up ice and instills air for a soft, scoopable finish. Without an ice cream maker or food processor, the mixture can quickly harden into an icy block. Bourbon counters this by disrupting the formation of ice crystals, allowing the ice cream to stay, well ... creamy.
Justine Doiron's method strikes a perfect balance, ensuring the bourbon softens the ice cream without overpowering the flavor. "Alcohol is tough to incorporate seamlessly into ice cream, but I love a challenge," she says. Her no-churn chocolate bourbon ice cream achieves a luxurious, velvety texture that rivals parlor-quality ice cream without the need for specialized kitchen equipment — just a stand mixer to whip the heavy cream if you have one at home.
Beyond its technical benefits, bourbon's complex palate complements chocolate's bittersweet profile. Plus, the spirit's warmth makes every bite, lick, or spoonful comforting and dynamic. By merging the sciences of booze and ice cream into one, Doiron effectively transforms a simple dessert into something truly extraordinary. Plenty of bourbon myths have been debunked, like the idea that more expensive brands are inevitably the most delicious, that bourbon is only worth sipping neat, and that all bourbon comes from Kentucky. Perhaps another falsehood to add to the list is that the famous whiskey can't be effectively integrated into ice cream.